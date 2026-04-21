Jamie Carragher believes Leeds United’s impressive recent away record will come to an end when they travel to face Bournemouth on Wednesday – but the pundit is adamant that the Whites have more than enough to secure survival, while a Sky Sports colleague has explained why the relegation pressure is likely to be “too much” for Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United are in a very good place right now. Daniel Farke’s side are through to their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987, where they face Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, while successive Premier League wins over Manchester United and Wolves mean they have an eight-point buffer between themselves and the relegation zone.

With just five games of the Premier League season remaining, Opta gives Leeds just a 0.4% chance of suffering relegation.

However, while Farke continues to insist Leeds cannot afford to rest easy in what the German has called a “relentless season”, both Carragher and Dean Ashton believe the Whites have more than enough about them to remain in the top flight.

Indeed, while Carragher thinks Leeds’ eight-game unbeaten run on their travels will be given a thorough test by Bournemouth on Wednesday, he is adamant the Whites are destined to finish with an impressive tally this season.

“Bournemouth away is a tough game, Burnley at home is a game you would expect almost every team in the division to win,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Look, it’s interesting when you look at Tottenham away.

“I just think for Tottenham, that’s a game that nothing else can happen but that they [Spurs] win that game no matter what.”

Carragher also expects Leeds to come up trumps against Brighton at Elland Road, but reckons they will lose on the final day of the season against West Ham at the London Stadium.

As a result, the pundit thinks Farke’s side will finish the campaign with an impressive points tally of 45.

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Pundit claims Leeds pressure on Tottenham will be too much

Stood alongside him in the Sky Sports studios, fellow pundit Dean Ashton – on the panel to assess West Ham’s chances of survival after the Hammers dug out a battling 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace – believes the resurgence of Leeds and his former side could prove too great for Spurs.

No team has ever been relegated in Premier League history having accrued 39 points, as Leeds have, by matchday 33.

Assessing their chances and the predicament Tottenham find themselves in, Ashton said:

Leeds have it. All those teams down there want to be Leeds. They have shown them all up, really. I think 39 points will be enough to keep you up,” Ashton said.

“I think Leeds’ win over Wolves on Saturday will be enough to keep them up now.

“I might be proved wrong, but I think it’s such a tough task, with so few games left, for Tottenham to gather that amount of points when there is that much pressure.”

A draw for Leeds at Bournemouth will take the Whites up to the magical 40-point mark, while a win will see them achieve the 10-win target Farke set his players at the start of the season.

For Spurs, they simply must win at Wolves this weekend just to stay in touch, and the fear for Roberto De Zerbi’s side is that the West Yorkshire side will be out of reach by the time they meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, 11 May.

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