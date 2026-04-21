There are now ‘clear favourites’ in the early race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon amid links to Liverpool and Arsenal, according to reports.

The England international is starting attract interest from lots of clubs in the Premier League and around Europe after reports claimed that he is ‘open’ to a move away from Newcastle in the summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been the main clubs linked with a potential move, while a report over the weekend insisted that Manchester United had taken a shock lead in the race to sign Gordon.

Sky Germany report Florian Plettenberg revealed last week that Bayern Munich are still firmly in contention to sign the Newcastle winger as there is a ‘realistic chance’ that Gordon moves on this summer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘FC Bayern aren’t giving up on Anthony #Gordon because there’s a realistic chance he could move this summer.

‘He is their top target for the left wing, as revealed. Personal terms are not an issue – the key factor is reaching an agreement with Newcastle. Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested. #NUFC’

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Sky Sports Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Gordon ‘has already informed those close to him that he would be open to a move to Bayern Munich’.

While The Times claims that Bayern are the ‘clear favourites’ with the newspaper explaining: ‘At this stage Bayern are clear favourites for Gordon, ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal, who have shown interest in the forward in the past. Gordon’s representatives could be set for meetings with officials from Bayern soon.’

On the possibility of Newcastle selling, the report adds: ‘There will now be a cultural change at the club that will involve selling more players in order to be active in the transfer window. Gordon has emerged as the prime player to leave to fund that summer rebuild.’

Newcastle will ‘sell one or two top players’ this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Newcastle are ready to “sell one or two top players” this summer in order to fund a rebuild and balance their Financial Fair Play obligations.

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Romano told his YouTube channel: “According to my info, there is a possibility Newcastle sell one or two top players in the summer transfer window. It’s about Financial Fair Play, it’s about the cost of the squad, so they have to consider exits; it could be one, could be two, based on opportunities, proposals, and what players want to do.

“Anthony Gordon has chances to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window. There is a lot of interest also in Sandro Tonali, and let’s see what happens with Bruno Guimaraes. I’m not saying that Newcastle are going to sell all these players, that’s not the case. Newcastle will try to keep as many as possible.

“But, at the moment, there is a possibility Anthony Gordon could be on his way out of Newcastle in case of a big proposal.”

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