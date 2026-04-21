Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has named his dream summer signing at Old Trafford as an Arsenal player as “anyone is possible” in the transfer market.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings last summer with the goal to improve their attacking output by bringing in forward reinforcements.

Man Utd have scored the third most goals in the Premier League this season and will now look to improve other areas of their side in the summer.

Widespread reports indicate they will bring in at least two new midfielders over the summer transfer window, while a new left-winger and left-back are high up their list of priorities.

Man Utd have been linked with numerous central midfielders ahead of the summer and Scholes has named Arsenal star Declan Rice as his dream signing.

When asked to name his ‘dream’ Man Utd signing ahead of the summer, Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I think I would go Declan Rice.

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“I know I’ve slagged him off a little bit but I think Manchester United need someone like Rice. I think they need a proper central midfielder.

“I heard Rio Ferdinand say something the other day about who is a realistic managerial target for United. But every manager and player should be realistic for Man United.

“Who isn’t a realistic target for United? I don’t believe that, I think anyone is possible for United.

“The ones they’re talking about are Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Sando Tonali – that is a position United need to strengthen.”

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Man Utd are currently third in the Premier League after interim head coach Michael Carrick has led them in a brilliant run of form over the past few months.

Carrick has won eight, drawn two and lost two of his first 12 matches in charge and now Man Utd are very likely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Scholes urges Man Utd to make a level-headed decision over Carrick

However, there is still no certainty over who will be the Man Utd manager next season with links to Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and other top managers.

When asked if he thinks third place should guarantee Carrick the permanent job, Scholes replied: “I think it’s important that you don’t get too carried away, too emotional with it. That Leeds game last week, you wouldn’t think that [it’s a done deal].

“I was looking at Michael and I was worried for him, they were outplayed by Leeds and I was thinking ‘do something’.”