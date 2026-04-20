Evra warns Man Utd to not ‘become like Chelsea’ with Carrick decision

Patrice Evra thinks Michael Carrick is the right man to take over at Old Trafford.

Man Utd legend Patrice Evra insists the Red Devils will turn into Chelsea if they aren’t careful as he pushes for Michael Carrick to be their next permanent boss.

The Red Devils moved on from Ruben Amorim in January as they moved quickly to appoint Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Since then, Carrick has won eight, drawn two and lost two of his 12 matches in charge with Man Utd currently third in the Premier League and on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Man Utd beat Chelsea 1-0 over the weekend and Evra has urged the Red Devils not to end up like the Blues by appointing another manager at the end of the season.

Chelsea have had a reputation under BlueCo of changing manager often as they look for instant improvements with Enzo Maresca leaving earlier this year and being replaced by Liam Rosenior, who has had a rough couple of months.

Evra said on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast: “We’ll have to start from zero again. I just feel like we’ll become like Chelsea, every year. And this is not United, we need consistency. Carra is doing miracles!”

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There have been rumours that Man Utd could look to appoint Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann or another top manager at the end of the season but Evra thinks they should stick with Carrick.

Evra added; “I don’t know why they think too much about the future. The present is Carra to get the top four spot. That’s the goal and I think we are in a good direction for that.

“We keep saying experience or whatever. We try with big names, with [Jose] Mourinho, with [Louis] Van Gaal, with Amorim. That’s why, for me, should Carra get the job? This is not the question of the day, of the moment.

“Carra is doing a good job so let’s be behind him and then at the end of the season if he doesn’t qualify the team [for the Champions League] then I will understand if some people say we need a new manager.

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“But I don’t know if it will work. Personally I couldn’t believe the first game against [Manchester] City, the way we played, I was like, wow! All the players are passionate. Even if you bring an amazing tactician or big name, it didn’t work in the past.

“Why we don’t have someone from the house? He knows the club, he’s really calm and he’s doing a good job.”

Evra: Do we need someone to win straight away?

Evra doesn’t believe that Man Utd have the squad to mount a title challenge next season, lowering the need to bring in a manager to deliver immediately.

He continued: “Do we need someone to win straight away? Do we have the players to win the Premier League? That’s what I mean.

“Amorim, every player he bought, now we see the quality of those players, so Carrick is doing a good job with them. Give him a chance.”

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has previously put the names of Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique out there as potential permanent managers and he still thinks a manager of that ilk would be a good idea to pursue.

Neville told Sky Sports: “There were a number of candidates that presented, probably two or three months ago, that maybe aren’t on the table anymore. They’ve renewed their contracts in jobs. I think they still should be pursuing a world-class manager, someone who is best in class.

“If Manchester United can get someone who has won Champions Leagues on a regular basis or who has won titles in their own country on a regular basis, they should still pursue that route. But I have to say, the more the candidates dwindle away, the more Michael gets toward third place, there are more advantages of keeping him.”