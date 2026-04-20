Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has promised Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras a star role in his Gunners team next season, according to reports.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Sunday as they allowed the Citizens back into the title race with Pep Guardiola’s side now three points behind with a game in hand.

Arsenal could still end the season with the Premier League title and Champions League in their trophy cabinet as Arteta looks to make history.

Whatever happens this season, Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are looking ahead to the summer transfer window with a clear idea of what they need.

Reports in Spain are claiming that Arteta ‘has promised’ Real Madrid left-back Carreras that he ‘will be the star’ at Arsenal if he leaves the Bernabeu for north London.

It is claimed that Alvaro Arbeloa is ‘losing confidence’ in the Spaniard with Ferland Mendy now his preferred starter in that position.

A ‘change of scenery could be considered in the summer’ for Carreras with Arsenal ‘expressing interest’ and Arteta ‘has already contacted him to suggest he would have a more prominent role in London than he would at Real Madrid’.

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The same outlet has news about Vinicius Junior’s future with the Brazil international sending ‘a clear message to those close to him, effectively halting any discussions about a possible departure’.

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid has a clear roadmap for building a project with [Kylian] Mbappé and Vinicius as the team’s two biggest stars. It’s not about choosing between one or the other, but about making them coexist as attacking leaders without any detriment to either side.

‘That approach has been key. The Brazilian understands that he will remain a key player and that his role won’t be diminished by having to play alongside Mbappé ; they want them to complement each other. Therefore, the meetings that were planned to explore his future have taken a back seat. There’s no urgency to leave, nor any immediate intention to change course.’

Romano: Real Madrid still want to continue with Vini Jr

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently brought updates on the futures of Vinicius Junior, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and others.

On the futures of the Vini Jr and Alexander-Arnold, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid believe this was a season where Trent had to adapt to a new league, a new city, a new life, and a new style of football. They are happy with his attitude.

“It was not an easy start, but he has improved, and the club are convinced. Trent will 100 percent stay this summer. He is not going to be on the market. Forget the rumours about Saudi Arabia or a return to the Premier League. He is staying at Real Madrid.

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“As for Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid still want to continue with him. The new contract proposal remains on the table and negotiations will continue. It is Florentino Perez who really wants Vinicius to stay and sign a new deal. So the intention from Real Madrid remains clear: continue with Vinicius.”

On other potential summer transfers, Romano added: “For Antonio Rudiger, it is still a 50-50 situation. Nothing has been agreed yet with Real Madrid over a new deal. The club would be open to keeping him on a short-term contract, but they still need to understand the conditions. So at the moment, we cannot guarantee a renewal. Talks will happen, yes, but nothing is decided.

“For Dani Carvajal, the situation is quiet for now. This could depend on the manager. Under Arbeloa, the situation was not easy because Carvajal was almost never playing. If another manager comes in, the situation could change. There is also a leadership angle here.

“People inside Real Madrid believe that losing Luka Modric last summer on a free was a big mistake in terms of leadership, even if he is still performing well at Milan. Now the club do not want to lose another leader like Carvajal without thinking carefully. He has had calls from Qatar in the last six months, so he has options, but his future will depend on what Madrid decide.

“And then there is David Alaba, who will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. That is 100 percent. It is over.”

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