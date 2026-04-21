Liverpool have reached an agreement that will see ex-Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso replace Arne Slot as their new head, according to reports.

The Reds have been in disappointing form for most of this season after Arne Slot won the Premier League title last term.

Liverpool recently exited the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester City, while they were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.

The Reds have now won their last two matches in the Premier League to give them a very good chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Champions League qualification would have been the minimum requirement set out by the Liverpool board after spending over £400m in the summer.

There have been some rumours throughout the season that Liverpool could opt to change manager and bring in former Real Madrid head coach Alonso in the summer.

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And now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have now ‘made a move to replace’ Slot at Anfield with the Merseysiders ‘accelerating its roadmap’.

It is claimed that an ‘agreement is complete’ between Alonso and Liverpool for him to become the club’s new head coach after ‘a one-hour meeting in Madrid’.

It’s understood that ‘the agreement between both parties is already finalised, pending only the timing’ of an announcement to be sorted.

The report adds: ‘In other words, there’s no doubt about the destination, but rather about when the final step will be made official. These types of deals require adjusting schedules, finalising contractual details, and defining the sporting context in which the announcement will be made. But the important part is already done, because the agreement is complete.’

McCoist: I think he will be given the chance

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist reckons Slot will be given time next season to show that he can turn Liverpool around.

When asked on talkSPORT whether the 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton will help Slot keep his job, McCoist replied: “Yeah, I would think so. I think it was a big result for him. I do.

“I still think that the Champions League place is absolutely vital for Liverpool, and there would have been questions if Liverpool had not – and they’re not there yet, obviously – guaranteed Champions League football. I still think they’ll get there.”

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McCoist added: “I think there will be one or two Liverpool fans, understandably, still a little bit concerned about the way the team has performed recently, but from Arne Slot’s point of view, I think he will be given the chance to get his team back together again for the start of the season and to go again.”

Alonso could end up at Manchester United, not Liverpool…

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente thinks there is a possibility that Alonso could end up at Manchester United if Liverpool continue with Slot and the Red Devils decide not to make Michael Carrick their permanent boss.

Llorente told Hajper: “Knowing Xabi, I think he would prefer to manage Liverpool rather than Manchester United. But right now, he is a coach without a team, and if Liverpool don’t need to change coaches and Manchester United do and they make him an offer, you never know.

“In football, anything can happen. We’ve seen many coaches manage their former club’s rivals.”

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