Liverpool: Alonso return now ‘a genuine possibility’ with Slot ‘fully aware’ after offering to resign

There is now ‘a genuine possibility’ that Xabi Alonso replaces Liverpool head coach Arne Slot at the end of the season, according to the latest reports.

The Reds lost 4-0 to Manchester City in their FA Cup quarter-final over the weekend as the pressure piled on Slot, who won the Premier League in his first saeson at Anfield.

It has been a season to forget for Liverpool so far this term, with the Reds in danger of missing out on Champions League football as Slot’s side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table.

There have been rumours in recent days that Slot has ‘offered’ to resign at the end of the season if Liverpool provide him with the right package.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this year, is ‘preparing for a return to management this summer’ and, with Slot’s position under ‘review’, ‘a return to Anfield is emerging as a genuine possibility’ for the Spaniard.

The report adds: ‘While we understand that no direct talks have taken place at this stage, there is a clear sense of mutual interest between the two parties.

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‘Slot is fully aware that Alonso’s presence on the market adds an extra layer of scrutiny to his position.’

But Liverpool could have to act fast if they want to land Alonso ahead of the summer with the Reds not alone in their interest in the former Real Madrid boss.

Manchester City, who are still unsure whether Pep Guardiola will be there next season, have Alonso on their ‘radar’, while Chelsea ‘continue to keep a close eye on his situation’.

Steven Gerrard has been linked with a interim boss role at Liverpool if the Reds decided to sack Slot before the end of the season – but that now looks very unlikely.

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When asked about a potential managerial comeback, Gerrard told talkSPORT: “Listen, I’m more ready than I have been.

“My family are back home at Liverpool, kids are all settled at school. I’m more ready than I have been; I’m all ears.

“But at the same time, I’m not chasing, I’m not searching, I’m not desperate. I’m in a good place, work-life balance is fantastic at the moment, but if the right opportunity comes, I’m all ears to listen to that.

“I’m having a fantastic time at TNT with Ally and the boys, and the girls, really enjoying it.

“I’m covering some good games, big games, I’m excited to take my little lad to watch the next Champions League games.

“I’m in a really good place, and I’m ready for opportunities. If not, I’m happy with my work-life balance, life’s good, no complaints at all.”

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