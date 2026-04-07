Marcus Rashford will be "hard to stop" for England in the World Cup.

Gary Lineker feels a Manchester United man will be “hard to stop” for England at the World Cup despite uncertainty over his future in club football.

England have one more international break to put right some of their failings in the last fixtures. Thomas Tuchel’s side drew 1-1 with Uruguay before being beaten 1-0 by Japan in March.

The attack looked stale, with few good chances coming from the Three Lions in either match.

But former England star Lineker feels one man in the attack won’t have any problems when it comes to the World Cup: Marcus Rashford.

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football: “You know, if he can keep this form going now, I think he’s an absolute must start for England.

“If he’s fit in the World Cup on that left-hand side, because Marcus is in form, when he’s in form and confident and happy, boy, he’s hard to stop.”

The glowing reference from Lineker comes amid some stunning club form for Rashford, who has 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

That includes a goal in the 2-1 La Liga victory over Atletico Madrid which followed the international break.

Whether Rashford’s future is sorted before the World Cup remains to be seen, though. The Englishman’s loan to Barcelona from Manchester United includes a permanent buy option for £26million.

However, throughout the season, Barca have attempted to change the conditions of that deal, trying to lower the price and recently attempting to convince United to allow them to take Rashford on essentially the exact same deal as this season – a loan with an option to buy at the end.

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The Red Devils have rejected all alternative proposals, as they’re adamant that they will be selling Rashford for the agreed price this summer.

If Barca don’t want him for that then they will find a club that does.

Given the transfer window opens during the World Cup, if Barca haven’t opted to sign the United forward by then, he might essentially be playing for England to try to convince other clubs that he is worth signing.

That could see the Three Lions get the very best out of one of their most potent attackers, which would be the ideal situation for Tuchel as he attempts to push his side deep into the tournament.

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