Liverpool hold ‘meeting’ over West Ham transfer with Hammers ‘resigned’ to a summer sale

Liverpool have held a meeting with representatives of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have had a disappointing season by their standards with Arne Slot’s side going from title winners last term to fifth place so far this campaign.

Liverpool are currently in danger of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League, which could impact their summer transfer budget.

There are also other uncertainties with Arne Slot’s future up in the air following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

It has been claimed he could resign in the summer for the right terms, while there are rumours that Xabi Alonso is being lined up as his replacement.

But Liverpool are still pressing ahead with their summer transfer plans and Caught Offside is claiming that the Reds have ‘already had a meeting with the Gestifute agency representing’ West Ham midfielder Fernandes.

READ: Slot ‘performed miracle’ with ‘ageing team’ and is not ‘getting the credit he deserves’ at Liverpool

Liverpool ‘have discussed a potential deal for Fernandes’ and West Ham are ‘resigned to the fact that they might have to sell for good enough offers this summer, whether they manage to avoid relegation or not’.

There is also interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, while a source told the website: “Liverpool have had a meeting with someone from Gestifute. They’re looking at Mateus Fernandes as a serious option in midfield this summer.”

West Ham don’t want to get rid of the Portugal international but they ‘will probably accept something in the region of £55m’ as they have a ‘realistic’ stance over his future.

There have been rumours that Alexis Mac Allister could be one of the players to leave Liverpool in the summer, while Mohamed Salah has confirmed his imminent summer departure.

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And Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Liverpool could sign two new wingers in the summer amid Salah’s exit decision.

Romano said: “Liverpool will go for wingers in the summer, could be one, could be two, depends on the opportunities, but they will go for wingers. Liverpool will be smart, of course, Champions League football or not will be important for the investment, so we have to understand.

“But for sure Liverpool are targeting wingers. Expect them to be active. There are several players they are monitoring, in terms of names I will tell you more soon. I think today it’s correct we dedicate this update and this video to Mohamed Salah, this moment to Mohamed Salah, because he’s a legend of the game.

“But the impact of this is going in two directions: Liverpool will buy one or two wingers in the transfer window and they will be really active, and Mohamed Salah now ready to assess proposals and try something different.”