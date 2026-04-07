Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s transfer business, with two summer signings “almost guaranteed”.

The Red Devils are expected to be very active in this summer’s transfer window, and Champions League qualification and summer sales will further boost their budget.

Man Utd’s success rate in the transfer market has improved in recent windows, with club chiefs overhauling their attack and fixing their goalkeeping department last summer.

This summer, Michael Carrick’s side will be focused on overhauling their midfield, with their priority to sign a new No.6 to replace Casemiro.

It has also been suggested for a while that the Red Devils could sign two midfielders, though this is dependent on another player following Casemiro in leaving.

Earlier this week, our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed that Manuel Ugarte is set to leave this summer, and Romano has now confirmed that his exit will lead to two new midfield arrivals.

“And the other update I can give you today is that, according to my information, Manuel Ugarte could also leave Manchester United in the summer. Some movements have already started to find a solution for Manuel Ugarte,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“So you can imagine that with Casimiro leaving with Ugarte, it means that my United need two more midfielders, and so the decision of the club is one guaranteed, but the second is starting to become almost guaranteed, as a new signing to do for Manchester United.

“So one for sure, 100%, but could be two. And this could be becoming a will in these conversations internally at Manchester United.”

Man Utd are being linked with several potential midfield options, and Romano has provided an update on their interest in Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

“Then I keep receiving from you guys many, many questions about the situation of Sandro Tonali, about the situation of Elliot Anderson. Nothing has changed so far,” Romano added.

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“Sandro Tonali remains the name of Manchester United shortlist, depending on the price, depending on the negotiations with Newcastle, depending on other clubs, because Tonali is also appreciated by Man City and Arsenal, but Tonali, for sure, remains the name of Manchester United shortlist. Again, there are several factors we will see.”

On Anderson, he continued: “Man United also appreciate the player. We know that. So it’s Man City and Man Utd on Eliot Anderson, with City already pushing now and then Sandro Tonali, and more names on the shortlist for Manchester United.

“But it could be a very busy summer regarding midfielders, one for sure, and could become two, because around Manuel Ugarte, there is movement around Europe, several possibilities. The expectation is for Ugarte and Man Utd to part ways in the summer transfer window.”

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