Man Utd official voices ‘concerns’ over Carrick becoming manager but could be ‘overruled’

Michael Carrick has been in charge of Man Utd since January.

A Man Utd official is reportedly concerned that Michael Carrick is the wrong man to give the permanent job to in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form since sacking Ruben Amorim and appointing Carrick as the interim head coach until the end of the season.

Man Utd have won seven, drawn two and lost one of Carrick’s first ten matches in charge with the Red Devils shooting up the Premier League into third position.

Supporters are now dreaming of being back in the Champions League next season and Man Utd have Carrick to thank for getting them in this position.

That has led many fans and former players to insist that Man Utd should appoint Carrick as permanent manager in the summer, rather than looking for a new boss.

But an account on X made up of five elite reporters and over 700k followers has claimed that one Man Utd official is having doubts about Carrick.

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The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. One certain Manchester United official has concerns over Michael Carrick becoming the @ManUtd manager. The issue is that he is in the minority and might be overruled.’

But Wayne Rooney thinks that Carrick should “100%” get the job at Old Trafford in the summer with the former Man Utd midfielder giving the players the love they needed.

Rooney said: “100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick.

“I know him very well. I know his character, his personality. It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that.

“We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?

“He has got the best winning percentage of any Manchester United manager after that many games. For me, he has to get the job.”

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Another former Man Utd star, Michael Owen, has also put his weight behind Carrick getting the job on a permanent basis.

Owen told the Manchester Evening News: “I’d be firmly in the camp of Carrick keeping the job.

“They have tried virtually everything. And after a dozen years of trying and failing, you land on somebody, that’s getting a tune out of the players, they’re winning games and looking progressive, some of the players are playing the best football they’ve played in years.

“Imagine if you got rid of Michael Carrick, just imagine it, and you brought in whoever, I don’t care who it is, a born winner, they’ve already had that type of manager. Imagine if things start going poorly again. I mean, the ownership would get absolutely lynched.

“I mean what a stupid… how on Earth anybody can say that he shouldn’t continue. What’s the worst that can happen? You give him a couple of years’ contract, what’s the worst that can happen?

“He starts the next season for the first three or four months, he loses every game and he’s useless. You can part company. It’s not like you’ve got to stick with someone for 10 years.”