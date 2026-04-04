One man looks most likely to be the next Manchester United manager, for Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs “can’t see past” one man as the next Manchester United boss, and has the ambition for the Red Devils to “catch” rivals Manchester City.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and appeared to have gone backwards under Ruben Amorim. While he made improvements this term, he was clearly never the right fit, and was dismissed with the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League.

After 10 games of interim boss Michael Carrick‘s tenure, the Red Devils are third in the league, with a six-point gap to fifth-placed Liverpool.

Carrick has picked up seven wins and two draws in his time as United boss, and while no decision has been made on if he’ll continue past this season, his former team-mate Giggs feels there’s no better man to take the club forwards. Giggs even feels that United could catch rivals City.

He said on fan channel Webby & O’Neill: “The hardest thing in the world as a manager is to win games and he’s doing that, we’ve lost one game.

“Not only that, just the feeling around the place, we were going to games and watching games not knowing what we were going to get. It’s all changed now, fans are coming to games now or watching TV thinking, ‘right, we’ve got a massive chance here.’

“We’re looking up now rather than down – can we catch City?

“The turnaround has been amazing. I think we were all like, well I was, ‘we need seven or eight players,’ to now maybe needing three or four in the summer, which is more achievable than seven or eight players.

READ: Carrick learns No 1 rival for permanent Man Utd job as Pochettino chances fall

“I can’t see past Michael at the moment, I just can’t. I think he’s brought a calmness, I think he’ll bring in Man United players because he knows the club. Give him time I think he goes from strength to strength.”

Currently, United are six points behind rivals City, who occupy second spot in the Premier League, but have a game in hand to play against Crystal Palace.

With United having just seven games left, while it’s possible they could reach City, the fact that the cross-town club are in a battle for the title means they’re not going to give up too many points between now and the end of the season.

If Carrick is still at United next season, and he recruits well, particularly in the midfield, where Giggs has advocated for the signing of Adam Wharton, the two Manchester clubs could be far more level than they have been over the past few seasons.

READ MORE: Giggs tells Carrick to snatch midfielder who ‘looks like a Man Utd player’ already