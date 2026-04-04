Liverpool reach ‘full agreement’ with Salah successor – he’s ‘the chosen one’

Liverpool have secured a ‘full agreement’ on personal terms with Yan Diomande, a report has claimed, and there’s positive news on their chances of getting RB Leipzig’s green light too.

Mohamed Salah will bring his spectacular spell with Liverpool to a close at season’s end, though the Reds have long been hard at work identifying worthy replacements.

Two new wingers are expected to arrive, with Liverpool determined to add more pace and dynamism from out wide.

It’s no secret RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is a man in demand at Anfield. Despite being just 19 years of age, the Ivory Coast ace is ripping up the Bundesliga and his asking price has already swelled to €100m.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Liverpool have cleared a huge hurdle by agreeing personal terms with the versatile right-footer.

The report stated: ‘One positive aspect for Liverpool is that they have reportedly reached a full agreement with Yan Diomande.

‘The player is said to be delighted with the prospect of making the move to the Premier League and becoming the team’s new attacking focal point.

‘Now, the next step is to convince RB Leipzig, who have the final say in the deal.’

There is no release clause in Diomande’s contract and the forward is contracted to Leipzig until 2030. As such, the German outfit are well placed to hold out for maximum value.

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Nevertheless, Liverpool are not put off by the mammoth price tag. If Diomande did arrive at Anfield, he’d become Liverpool’s third most expensive signing ever, behind only Alexander Isak (£125m) and Florian Wirtz (£116m).

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently confirmed Diomande features very highly on Liverpool’s wish list.

The latest report from Spain took it a step further, declaring Diomande is Liverpool’s ‘chosen one’.

From Leipzig’s perspective, they’ve not given up hope of convincing Diomande to stay for one more season at least.

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Taking to X a few days ago, their reporter, Philipp Hinze, posted: ‘RB Leipzig want to convince Yan Diomande to stay for another season, but the Bundesliga club is still preparing for big offers.

‘Leipzig remain firm: the price tag stays at €100m or more. Contract until 2030.

‘They want to keep Diomande, but know it will be extremely difficult. The high price tag could deter one or two interested clubs.’

But as mentioned, sources have explained to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk that the nine-figure asking price will NOT deter Liverpool from making a gigantic and decisive bid.

And if personal terms have now been sealed as the Spanish report suggests, Liverpool are well on their way to signing Salah’s successor.

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