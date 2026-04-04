Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher predicted the Reds could still have an “unbelievable season” if the next 10 days went their way, by the start couldn’t have been much worse against Manchester City.

Reds legend Carragher is always happy to give his opinion, good or bad, on what is going on at the club. And despite the Premier League title defence fizzling out – with Liverpool fifth in the league and miles off the top two – he feels there’s still the potential for a good finish to the season.

He told the Liverpool Echo prior to the Reds facing City in the FA Cup quarter-final: “I think it’s a really big 10 days for the team and the manager to try and salvage something from this season.

“It still could be an unbelievable season, but it’s very close to being a very poor season.

“As I said, think a lot will be determined over the next 10 days, really.

“Two huge games, games where we will be underdogs, but games where the opposition will play the kind of football that Arne Slot likes to be played against us – that he makes a big deal of.

“I’m really intrigued to see how they go, desperate for it to go well for us.

“If we get through against Manchester City, it’s a trip to Wembley, something to look forward to, even though it’s only a semi-final.

“Yeah, the Champions League – we’ve got a love affair with it. PSG are the big favourites, but this team is far better than the team that I played in in 2005 that won the Champions League, so there’s always hope.”

The 10 days began with the trip to City, and ends with the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain – with the first leg and a league match against Fulham in between.

But it got off to an awful start, with Liverpool being put to the sword by City, who thumped four past the Reds in a 4-0 victory in which Erling Haaland bagged a hat-trick.

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City’s fans were gleefully chanting “sacked in the morning” at Liverpool boss Slot, and Carragher has also recently suggested that, if there’s nothing positive out of this season, that exit might likely, with Xabi Alonso lurking.

He said of late: ‘If you are a sporting director hunting for a world-class appointment, who are the alternative candidates to a coach who has already delivered a Premier League title? So far as Liverpool supporters are concerned, it seems all roads lead to Alonso.

‘There is such a romantic attachment to the former midfielder, and that is understandable. If Xabi were not available, would more be prepared to give Slot another season if this one ends in failure? My suspicion is yes.

‘That’s certainly where I stand on the issue, although it cannot be ignored how backing an under siege manager in another summer transfer window can backfire. Carrying the baggage of a poor run into the next campaign can derail it before it has got going.

‘The fact that Alonso is unemployed will be part of the consideration, just as it was after Klopp left Borussia Dortmund in 2015.’

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