Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler feels Arne Slot “has to be better” at getting something out of his players amid a tough time, as he’s not being the “leader” the club needs to “drag people through.”

Pressure has ramped up on Slot in recent months as it’s become evident there might not be much come from this season. There’s been pretty much no hope of the defending Premier League champions getting anything out of the league for some time.

They’re in fifth and 21 points behind leaders Arsenal, who are favourites to pick up the title ahead of Manchester City.

Liverpool did reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League, and a 10-day spell in which they play three games – both legs of the UCL quarters following the FA Cup – started horrible when City beat the Reds 4-0 to dump them out of the domestic competition.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty as Liverpool were comfortably beaten, and Reds legend Fowler thinks amid an underwhelming time at the club, manager Slot isn’t doing enough.

He said on TNT Sports: “Arne Slot has to get the players to be better versions of what they are. You need leaders to drag people through tough times. That’s what you need but we are not seeing that from the manager.”

Elsewhere, Leon Osman detailed how the Reds don’t look like a side who have something to play for at the moment, despite the fact they had a chance to get to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and have a meeting in which they could upset the Champions League holders coming.

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He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Manchester City were comfortable winners and dominant in every way. They look like a team that really have something to play for. They are on a mission to bring more silverware to the football club. The way they are playing and dominating, they have not given up on hopes of the Premier League either.

“On the other end, Liverpool look like a team whose season has petered out, not a team who have a big Champions League game coming up.”

Should Liverpool lose in the Champions League quarters against PSG, there will be nothing left to play for. They can’t win the Premier League and they’ll have been dumped out of every other competition.

For a club who has either won a trophy or reached the final of a competition in each of the last three years, having nothing left to play for at this stage would not be a great look, and would surely increase pressure on Slot.

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