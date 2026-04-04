Robbie Fowler has slammed a Liverpool star for displaying a “defeatist attitude” in the Reds’ 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

An Erling Haaland hat-trick and a goal from Antoine Semenyo saw Pep Guardiola’s side romp to a 4-0 victory at the Etihad.

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During his analysis of Haaland’s third foal and City’s fourth, Fowler hit out at Ibrahima Konate for “giving in” against Jeremy Doku in the build-up.

“You know you have tough times, I mentioned before about leaders, just look at the reaction from Konate, that’s like a defeatist attitude, someone who sort of gives in,” Fowler told TNT Sports.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great finish, the movement is great, it’s a good goal by City, but I actually want a bit more from my team defensively, I think Konate just gives in.

“I’ve seen it on more than one occasion this year with him where the ball goes past him and he’s quick to sort of give in.”

Mohamed Salah missed a couple of presentable chances before he missed the chance to score a consolation from the penalty spot as James Trafford saved his timid effort.

Asked if he was confident about Salah taking the penalty, Fowler replied: “I’ve got to be honest, no.

“I think that was not only because of his performance but because of the chances he missed.

“He has got the quality to change games but today he just wasn’t at it from the off.

“He put the ball down and for my sins I actually thought he was going to miss that. I hate myself for thinking that.”

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Ally McCoist wasn’t confident in the Egyptian either, branding him a “shadow” of his former self, and Arne Slot admitted after the game that the penalty miss “summed up” the performance of his side at the Etihad.

He said: “I wouldn’t focus on one player, I would focus on the team and that probably sums up us today but also maybe large parts of the season.

“I think it is the second one he missed and Dominik Szoboszlai also already missed a penalty so it’s not only that we miss big chances, this season we have missed a few penalties. In the first half there was a chance for Mo when we played the fast counter attack.

“Unfortunately that didn’t go in and you have to score goals if you want to have a chance to win the game.”