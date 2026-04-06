Manchester United are ‘in contact’ for a surprise winger signing projected to cost €30m-plus, and with comptition coming from three Premier League sides, they want to seal a deal as quickly as possible.

Ahead of an anticipated return to Champions League football, Man Utd are gearing up for a monumental summer transfer window.

Strength in depth will be added, but United don’t simply want to boost the numbers without adding high-end quality too.

The bulk of the action will come in central midfield, with Casemiro (free agent) and Manuel Ugarte (sale) both expected to go.

Two new midfielders are on the agenda, while additions at left-back and on the wings will be sought. And according to the latest from Bosnian outlet, Reprezentacija.ba, United could tick the final box by signing Kerim Alajbegovic.

It’s claimed Man Utd are ‘in contact’ for the 18-year-old winger’s signing. The fact he’s so young may surprise some, and it’s questionable as to whether he could make an instant impact in England.

Nevertheless, Alajbegovic – who primarily plays on the left but is two-footed – is clearly a player with huge potential.

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He recently scored the decisive penalty for Bosnia in the shootout that ended Wales’ World Cup dreams. That teed up the crunch clash with Italy, and Bosnia upset the odds to book their place at the 2026 World Cup.

At club level, Alajbegovic plays for RB Salzburg where he’s scored 11 times this season. However, former club Bayer Leverkusen announced in March they were re-signing the forward at season’s end via a buy-back clause.

As such, it’s Leverkusen who Man Utd must negotiate with, and the report hinted the Bundesliga side could be open to making an immediate and sizeable profit on the winger.

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Leverkusen sold Alajbegovic to Salzburg for just €2.5m last summer. On the back of his stellar season in Austria, it’s now claimed a move in the upcoming summer – which is described as being ‘in the works’ – is projected to cost upwards of €30m.

There is further context to add in this developing story, and that relates to who Man Utd are vying for Alajbegovic’s signature with.

It was claimed Manchester City and Chelsea have both established contact for the potential signing too. Whether the contact is with the player’s agent or whether it’s with Leverkusen was not made clear in the piece.

Aston Villa are also in the mix and ‘will try to make their case’. But as we’ve so often seen in recent times, if Man Utd want a player and act on that interest, they very rarely fail to get their man.

Perhaps with the competition in mind and the fact Alajbegovic’s price tag could soar even higher if he enjoys a fruitful World Cup, Man Utd reportedly want the deal sealed ‘as soon as possible’.

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