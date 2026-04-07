Man Utd star told he ‘didn’t deserve’ his ‘unbelievable move’ as next club prediction is made

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham insists that Marcus Rashford “didn’t deserve” his summer loan move to Barcelona and predicts where the England international will end up in the summer.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave on loan to Aston Villa in the second half of last season after falling out with former Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim.

It became clear in the summer that the England international’s future was away from Old Trafford and Man Utd arranged a season-long loan to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have the option to sign Rashford for €30m in the summer but Barcelona are looking to renegotiate the deal as they struggle financially.

There were rumours that the buyout clause had expired in March but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the option still stands.

Romano said on his YouTube channel last week: “The report saying the €30 million buy option from Manchester United to Barcelona expired yesterday, at the end of March, is not what my sources are saying.

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“Sources at both clubs suggest that the €30 million option is still valid until the end of the current season. So if Barcelona want to pay that amount tomorrow, they can still sign Marcus Rashford.

“Now it is up to Barcelona to decide. Behind the scenes, they already have an agreement with Rashford on personal terms, with the player, his camp, and his brother handling things. But Barcelona want to restructure the deal with Manchester United. Why? Because financially, it is going to be a big summer for Barca.

“They have several important targets. For example, at centre-back, there is Alessandro Bastoni. Barcelona want him, they are in contact with his camp, and discussions on salary and personal terms have already started. But club-to-club talks have not begun yet, and Inter are not communicating a price. They only make clear that €50 million will not be enough.

“Then there is the striker situation. We mentioned Lewandowski. We know that for Barcelona, and for president Joan Laporta, Julian Alvarez remains a dream target. But Atletico Madrid absolutely do not want to sell him this summer. So at the moment, Atletico are not making it easy for anyone.

“That is why Barcelona would prefer to restructure the Rashford deal rather than pay the full €30 million. Maybe another loan, maybe a different formula. The message from Manchester United is simple: they want the money. They do not want another loan. So that is the gap between the two clubs at the moment.

“Rashford, meanwhile, is very happy at Barcelona. He is appreciated a lot by Hansi Flick, not just for goals and assists, but for his versatility and professionalism. He has never caused any problems when benched or subbed off, and that is very much appreciated by the coach. But again, the key point is the financial agreement.”

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Man Utd legend Sheringham thinks Rashford was lucky to get a move to Barcelona in the summer as the England international “didn’t deserve it”.

When asked if Rashford could now return to Man Utd after Amorim’s sacking, Sheringham told BestBettingSites: “I don’t think it’s about the managers — it’s more about what Marcus wants to do.

“He’s gone over to Barcelona and, for me, he’s got an unbelievable move — didn’t deserve it — but he’s gone there and changed his mentality. It seems like Barcelona want to sign him, so if they do, they probably will.

“That would make it quite clear he doesn’t want to come back to United, so he’ll probably end up getting what he wants.

“I’ve not seen so much Spanish football, but when he came to Newcastle earlier in the season, in the group stage, he set the place alight. He scored a rocket — he got two that night — and had a really good impact.

“He’s done very well there, and if they want to sign him, he’s obviously doing very well for them and their hierarchy, so that’s probably where he’ll end up.”

Rashford scored as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 over the weekend but Hansi Flick refused to talk about the Man Utd loanee’s future.

Flick said: “I’m very happy with Marcus. He has shown his quality and he scored an important goal.

“I can’t say anything about his future, we have to focus on the matches until the end of the season.”