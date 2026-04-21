Fernando Torres has sensationally been tipped to become the future Liverpool manager, while a report claims Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are split over whether to sack Arne Slot.

Slot has credit in the bank after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, in what was his first campaign at Anfield. However, the Dutchman has lost the faith of sections of the Liverpool fanbase this term, with performances and results not up to scratch.

The Reds sit way behind title chasers Arsenal and Manchester City, occupying fifth place, while the 4-0 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals means they will endure a trophyless campaign.

Numerous trusted sources, including David Ornstein and Paul Joyce, have backed Liverpool to stick with Slot this summer. But club chiefs Edwards and Hughes could have a big decision to make if Liverpool fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool icons Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard have both been named as potential options to replace Slot, and former Spain striker Fernando Llorente thinks Torres could take the job at some stage.

“Fernando Torres as Liverpool manager one day? Definitely,” Llorente said (via FourFourTwo).

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“He’s taken a different path to Cesc Fabregas, he has been patient and has preferred to start little by little with the youth team, gaining experience.

“I think Fernando will become a great coach because he had an incredible career, knows a lot about football and has surely been preparing for the right moment to make the jump.”

Former Liverpool striker Torres is currently working back at his beloved Atletico Madrid. He managed their U19s side for two years and is now in charge of the club’s reserve team.

According to a ‘team of five elite reporters’ with over 700,000 followers on social media, there is ‘tension’ between Fenway Sports Group (FSG) CEO Edwards and Liverpool sporting director Hughes over Slot’s future.

Hughes is ‘all in’ on Slot’s project and is willing to back the coach with two winger signings this summer. The Scotsman is described as the ‘key player’ keeping Slot at Anfield, whereas Edwards is ‘on the fence’ and in a ‘tricky spot’.

Liverpool chiefs could battle over Slot sack

The report states that if Edwards wants to bring in a new head coach, then he will have to ‘go against’ Hughes, which would ‘sour their close relationship’.

Alonso has generally been named as the frontrunner to replace Slot. Alonso would immediately command the love and respect of Liverpool supporters, while he is a lot further ahead in his coaching journey than Torres.

But Andoni Iraola should not be ruled out. Iraola has confirmed he will leave Bournemouth this summer, upon the expiry of his contract, and Hughes previously appointed the Spaniard at the Vitality Stadium.

It is important to note that Liverpool’s last-gasp Merseyside derby win on Sunday seriously bolstered their chances of qualifying for the Champions League, and in turn Slot’s chances of keeping his job.

Liverpool now have a seven-point lead on sixth-placed Chelsea.

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