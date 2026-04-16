David Ornstein has revealed a significant update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool, who have been ‘approached’ by Julian Nagelsmann’s team.

Slot enjoyed a dream debut season at Liverpool, with the Dutchman helping his side to win their 20th Premier League title.

However, the Reds have made an incredibly weak defence of their Premier League title and Slot has been under pressure for most of this season.

Several mitigating factors have contributed to Liverpool’s issues, but Slot has rightly been under scrutiny over his poor decision-making and uninspiring tactical approach.

Slot has gradually been losing fan support this season and it has gotten to the stage that he may struggle to get them back on board, but Ornstein has insisted that Liverpool’s board are keen to keep him beyond this season.

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Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “All of our information is that FSG, the ownership, the sporting hierarchy at Liverpool – they intend to stick with Arne Slot.

“From the conversations I’ve had – even if there’s no Champions League football – that’s the intention.”

However, other outlets have different information regarding Slot’s future, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that he is ‘facing a six-game audition to save his job’.

The report explains: ‘A full and in-depth end-of-season review from FSG’s football chief, Michael Edwards, and sporting director Richard Hughes is already planned, with Slot’s position set to be assessed alongside the wider performance of the squad, and overall direction of the project.

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‘While all the signs indicate Slot will be allowed to remain at the helm, a change of manager is not entirely implausible, either. To that end, the Dutchman will, at the absolute minimum, need to book Liverpool’s place in the Champions League again next season with a top-five Premier League finish. Failure to do so will leave his position vulnerable.’

Club legend Xabi Alonso has naturally been touted as a likely successor for Slot at Liverpool, but they are linked with several potential alternatives.

This includes current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who looks likely to return to club management after the World Cup.

Nagelsmann has been linked with Man Utd as a possible replacement for interim boss Michael Carrick, but another report from TEAMtalk claims his team have also made ‘approaches’ to other Premier League clubs.

The report claims: ‘United are not alone. TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been approached by intermediaries and made aware of Nagelsmann’s situation.

‘While those clubs insist no managerial changes are currently planned, the contact highlights the level of interest surrounding the German and the proactive efforts being made to position him for a potential move.’

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