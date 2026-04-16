Manchester United have reportedly submitted an ‘offer’ to Real Madrid over signing Jude Bellingham in a cash-plus-player deal.

The unforgiving vultures in the Spanish press never miss an opportunity to prey on Real Madrid after a damaging loss, and this usually involves mentioning a fantastical transfer rumour involving a Big Six club in the Premier League.

On this occasion, it is Man Utd linked with an audacious and surely impossible move for England international Bellingham, who was one of Real Madrid’s better players on Wednesday night as they lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 2025/26 campaign has been frustrating for Bellingham, who has been impacted by injuries and inconsistent performances, as his standing in the England squad has been questioned.

However, Bellingham showed what he is capable of against Bayern Munich, and he remains a leading star whom Real Madrid should be desperate to keep.

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There will be a substantial overhaul at Real Madrid in the summer, with a replacement for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and a squad overhaul expected to be on the agenda.

Bellingham is one of the very few Real Madrid players who can hold their head high this season and will remain a leading figure of their project for many years to come, but the Spanish press continually insists on dragging his name through the mud and floats the idea of a transfer to the Premier League.

These claims are always dumbfounded and only spouted to create noise, with the latest reports in Spain claiming Man Utd have ‘offered’ 60 million euros (£52m) ‘plus two players’ to Real Madrid for Bellingham.

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The players in question are Matthijs de Ligt and Kobbie Mainoo, despite it being reported elsewhere that the latter is on the brink of signing a new long-term contract at Man Utd.

The report adds: ‘The proposal United will put forward includes a €60 million outlay, plus a player as part of a swap deal to reduce the cost. They will give Real Madrid the opportunity to choose between two of their stars, and the names they have put on the table are Matthijs de Ligt and Kobbie Mainoo.

‘Although both are key players for Carrick, they would be willing to let one of them go to make it possible to sign the number 5 for less.’

This report does at least acknowledge that Real Madrid feel Bellingham is ‘non transferable’, while a report from Spanish website Fichajes claims an exit for the midfielder depends on two conditions.

Fichajes explain: ‘The sporting management continues to evaluate his situation. The final decision will depend on several factors, including his performance in the final stretch of the season and the team’s needs in the transfer market.’

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