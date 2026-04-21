Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd will have a chance of signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer if Real Madrid firm up their interest in Man City star Rodri, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on new signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to make huge improvements under Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January.

Man Utd spent the vast majority of that money on improving their attack with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all arriving at Old Trafford.

One of the Red Devils’ weakest areas last season was midfield with many supporters frustrated that the club failed to bring in reinforcements in that part of the team.

However, Man Utd have improved a lot this season with new interim boss Michael Carrick guiding them up to third in the Premier League, 12 places higher than they finished last term.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd are committed to bringing in at least two new midfielders in the summer to complement what they already have.

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And now the Daily Telegraph have brought an update on the midfield situation at the club with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ruled out as a target as he’s ‘too similar’ to Kobbie Mainoo.

Instead, the Red Devils are attempting to bring in a midfield partner who can provide ‘real mobility alongside him’ with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Real Madrid’s Tchouameni the top targets.

Anderson already seems likely to move to Man City over Man Utd, according to other reports, and that has seen France international Tchouameni rise to the top of the list.

The report adds: ‘Tchouaméni is considered an interesting option as the France midfielder, now 26, enters his prime at Real Madrid but various pieces may have to fall into place in the transfer window for United’s hand to be strengthened on that one.’

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It is understood that if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘was to harden his interest’ in Man City midfielder Rodri ‘that could open the door on Tchouaméni, even if Eduardo Camavinga is the midfielder Real would probably prefer to listen to offers for.’

Could Ederson be the cheaper option for Man Utd?

Another midfielder Man Utd could make a move for is Atalanta star Ederson with the Red Devils showing interest in the Brazilian during Amorim’s reign.

Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend: “And so, now, from what I understand, Premier League clubs are also calling for Ederson.

“So, if Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are not able to close this deal for the Brazilian midfielder, keep an eye on the situation also with Premier League clubs, because, you remember that Man Utd were tracking him already when Ruben Amorim was the coach.

“He has always been appreciated by people at the club.

“Let’s see if Man Utd decide to return on this one, but Ederson could be attractive because he’s out of contract in 2027, could be a very good opportunity.

“He’s not on a crazy salary, so the salary could be a factor financially.

“You can get a very good player on a normal price in terms of the full package – salary, commission and then obviously transfer fee, but Atalanta insist on €45m.

“So, Premier League clubs also calling and attentive to the situation for Ederson after Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player, but not yet with Atalanta.”