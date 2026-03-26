Rodri has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Real Madrid as the Manchester City star says he “obviously” wants to return to La Liga after being “pushed to the limit” in the Premier League and his past allegiances won’t stop him joining Los Blancos.

The Spaniard won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 having established himself as the best midfielder in world football under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

He’s won nine major trophies at City and starred in their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out of action last season and the start of the current campaign.

But he will have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season and while on international duty with Spain he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero that he would be interest in a move to Real Madrid amid interest from the La Liga giants.

Asked if he would like to return to La Liga, Rodri replied: “I’d like to return, yes, obviously.

“For me, La Liga is where I started. I still follow it, it’s true not as much as before, but I still follow it.

“And I have to admit that the Premier League is my weakness. I think it’s a thrilling league but at the same time very demanding, meaning it pushes you to the limit. I’ve been there for seven years now, and I’m noticing the passage of time, but for the moment I’m very happy there.

“I’m currently recovering from an injury, and what worries me right now is my feeling, my level, how to get back to my previous level. Not the contract issue, that will come, especially with a World Cup coming up, which is crucial for reaching my level.

“Right now I’m free, well, obviously I have a year left on my contract, obviously there will be a point where we’ll have to sit down and talk, have a conversation.”

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Asked if he would turn down a move to Real Madrid because he has already played for Atletico, Rodri replied: “No, I mean, there have been many players who have gone down that path, right? And especially not directly, but over time.

“I mean, for me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world.

“They have a fanbase that really goes all out for them, and for me, the Bernabeu is always incredible, a stadium that’s very imposing.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that Rodri will make the call whether to stay at City or move to Madrid this summer.

“Rodri is out of contract in 2027, and in the summer, he will face a big decision,” began Romano.

“[He’ll decide] in the next months whether he wants to stay at Manchester City, and so consider signing a new contract, or maybe – and this is not a financial decision from what I understand – it’s also about the family and a personal decision on whether he wants to stay in Manchester, or maybe consider the possibility to try a new chapter.

“For sure, Rodri has fans internally at Real Madrid. He has people in Real Madrid’s management appreciating him.

“So for sure Rodri could be an option for Real Madrid in the summer, but it’s Rodri who has to decide before any Real Madrid negotiation or attempt, it’s Rodri who has to decide whether he wants to stay at Man City and consider signing a new contract, so closing doors to an exit.

“Or if he wants to say ‘okay, thank you, I gave you my best, I won the Ballon d’Or, I won everything here as a club and player, so it’s time for me to go.’ It’s up to Rodri.”