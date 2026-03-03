Amid growing speculation Real Madrid will snap up a bona fide Manchester City superstar in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with a tantalising update.

The term ‘world class’ is handed out like confetti these days, but when you win the Ballon d’Or, there can be no arguments.

That’s exactly what Rodri did back in 2024 during a year in which Man City won three major trophies and Spain won Euro 2024, where Rodri was named player of the tournament.

Rodri has been everything Pep Guardiola could’ve hoped for and more since arriving at The Etihad in 2019. But according to reports in Spain, his future could lay back in the city of his birth, Madrid.

Rodri’s contract at Man City expires in 2027 and Real Madrid – well known to be hunting impactful and readymade midfielders at season’s end – are sniffing around the Spaniard.

There have been claims Real believe €50m / £44m will be enough to seal a deal given Rodri’s age (29) and dwindling contract.

It was also suggested Rodri is ‘keen’ on the move and Man City won’t stand in his way given his stellar service to the club during a historic period of success.

The swirling rumours have now prompted a response from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who verified Real’s interest in Rodri.

Furthermore, Romano stated Rodri will make a decision on his future in the coming months, and there appears very little chance we get through the summer without the midfielder either joining Real Madrid or signing a new contract at City. The idea of Rodri entering the last year of his deal at City is seemingly not in play.

“Rodri is out of contract in 2027, and in the summer, he will face a big decision,” began Romano.

“[He’ll decide] in the next months whether he wants to stay at Manchester City, and so consider signing a new contract, or maybe – and this is not a financial decision from what I understand – it’s also about the family and a personal decision on whether he wants to stay in Manchester, or maybe consider the possibility to try a new chapter.

“For sure, Rodri has fans internally at Real Madrid. He has people in Real Madrid’s management appreciating him.

“So for sure Rodri could be an option for Real Madrid in the summer, but it’s Rodri who has to decide before any Real Madrid negotiation or attempt, it’s Rodri who has to decide whether he wants to stay at Man City and consider signing a new contract, so closing doors to an exit.

“Or if he wants to say ‘okay, thank you, I gave you my best, I won the Ballon d’Or, I won everything here as a club and player, so it’s time for me to go.’ It’s up to Rodri.”

One figure reportedly on board with Rodri moving to The Bernabeu is Liverpool legend, Jurgen Klopp.

Reports out of Spain continue to talk up the idea of Klopp returning to management with Real Madrid at season’s end.

Rodri is reportedly a ‘non-negotiable signing’ for Klopp before he takes the reins, and given the midfielder haunted the German during his time in England, it’s easy to see why.

