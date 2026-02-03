Guardiola ‘accepts’ Man City swap deal for Real Madrid pair as Romano confirms another exit

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is ‘willing to sacrifice’ Rodri in the summer transfer window for reinforcements from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Citizens invested heavily earlier in the winter transfer window with Marc Guehi joining from Crystal Palace and Antoine Semenyo arriving from Bournemouth.

When asked before their 2-2 draw against Tottenham whether they would be signing any players on deadline day, Man City boss Guardiola said: “No. We have enough players. Good players.

“The window is important for the club, players. Every weekend I am so sad because I have to leave three players at home.

“While this happens why should we buy. If players leave, maybe. I’m happy.”

That’s how it played out with Man City keeping their powder dry in the final days of the window despite links to Strasbourg striker Joaquin Panichelli and others.

And thoughts now turn to the summer already with a number of top Man City players linked to end-of-season departures, including Bernardo Silva.

Guardiola insisted at the end of November that he just wants the best for Silva, he told reporters: “I want the best for Bernardo, and if he wants to stay at City I will be more than delighted and happy. I want the best for him. He spent 9 years here, at the end he will decide with the club what is the best.”

But now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on DAZN Futbol that Silva will be leaving Man City in the summer transfer window.

Romano said: “Bernardo Silva is set to leave Manchester City in the summer.”

Rodri, who sustained a bad injury last season, is another player who has been linked with a move away from Man City with speculation he could leave for Real Madrid.

And now reports in Spain claim that Guardiola ‘accepts’ that the Spain international will leave for Real Madrid in the summer with the Man City boss ‘willing to sacrifice’ Rodri.

The midfielder is ‘no longer indispensable’ to Guardiola and Man City are ‘willing to let him go’ and Rodri, for his part, ‘would be delighted’ to return to La Liga.

Real Madrid ‘would be willing to make a move for him’ but aren’t willing to pay a big fee, which means the deal could involve as many as two players in a swap.

Rodrygo is one player Guardiola and Man City ‘like a lot’ and Guardiola would be ‘delighted’ to have the Brazil international amongst his options for next season.

Federio Valverde, who has been linked with a move to Man Utd, could be a good replacement for Rodri and there is a possibility of him being part of the deal too.

There are doubts that Guardiola will even be there next season with a recent report linking Xabi Alonso and other managers with his position in the summer.

