Guardiola tipped to ‘leave’ Man City ‘this week’ after making worrying Haaland admission

“Do not rule out” Man City boss Pep Guardiola leaving the Etihad Stadium “this week”, according to former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Citizens lost 2-0 to arch-rivals Man Utd on Saturday in a disappointing performance that could have seen a greater winning margin for Michael Carrick’s men.

Man City lost ground in the title race with Arsenal picking up a point against Nottingham Forest as the first-placed Gunners inched seven points ahead of Guardiola’s men, who occupy second place in the Premier League table.

There have been strong rumours that this will be Guardiola’s last season at the Etihad Stadium with speculation for a while that he will leave Man City.

But beIN Sports presenter Keys insists that he has heard Guardiola could be gone by “this week” after their defeat to Man Utd.

Keys said: “I think nailed on, [Guardiola is] gone at the end of the season. But, do not rule out him leaving this week. If this happens, remember where you heard it first.

“This week. If he goes this week, [Enzo] Maresca will be in charge for the match against Wolves next weekend. City will be apoplectic at that, they’ll deny it of course, but it’s on his mind to leave this week.

“He does this a lot. I’m not saying you can read too much into this. But on this occasion perhaps you can.

“He’s gone at the end of the year anyway. That’s a given. Gone.”

Speaking in December, Guardiola assured Man City fans there was no reason to worry about his future, he said: “I’m happy here, I want to stay here. What can I say?

“The moment I feel that it is done and with the players I cannot squeeze more – or I can’t visualise how we could do better – then I will go home. Still I have the feeling.

“Of course I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League but that is not the reason why I wake up in the morning. It’s not. It’s the process, the journey. To do it better. I’m excited because I there is a margin to improve – and that is what I like.

“In 10 years I’ve done everything. It’s not about that. The motivation is not (trophies). The team is getting better and better and that is what I like.

“There are things that have happened in the last month that are much, much better. It made me happy.”

After claiming last week that Erling Haaland – who looked out of form against Man Utd – was exhausted, Guardiola has now revealed that he won’t be able to rest the Norway international against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League this week.

Guardiola said: “Erling is so important for us. We are lucky to have Erling with what he has done.

“We’ll see what happens next game. We have to travel to Norway and go in there and see how they recover. Not just physically. I can smell how they feel.

“And after, we continue. We did it last season and we continue this one. We have a lot of important games, every three or four days.”