Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly settled on Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler as their ‘top managerial target’ to replace Thomas Frank.

Frank appears to be on the brink of losing his job as his summer move to Spurs has not worked for anyone involved.

The former Brentford boss was appointed to steady the ship following Ange Postecoglou’s reign, but Spurs supporters have not clicked with their new boss over his uninspiring style of play.

Results and performances have also been dire as the north London outfit have fallen from near the top of the Premier League table to 14th in recent months.

Tottenham hit a new low at the weekend as they suffered an embarrassing 2-1 home loss against relegation-threatened West Ham, with it subsequently reported that Frank is ‘on the brink’ of being sacked.

Spurs are already linked with several potential replacements, including Oliver Glasner, Mauricio Pochettino, Xavi and Xabi Alonso.

But a report from Football Insider claims they have ‘set their sights on’ Hurzeler as their ‘top managerial target’ to replace Frank.

The report claims Spurs are ‘edging closer’ to parting ways with Frank, while they are targeting Hurzeler for four reasons.

The report explains:

‘Hurzeler‘s extensive top-level experience despite his young age is seen as a major asset for Spurs as they look to put in place ambitious plans for the future. The German manager has a contract at Brighton until 2027 but could be tempted to take on a new challenge at Tottenham if offered the opportunity. ‘The Texas-born manager has impressed Spurs thanks to the positive work he has done, while he is also a very popular figure among his Brighton players.’

And Frank could be in the frame for a speedy return to management as another report from Football Insider claims Crystal Palace ‘plan to offer’ him a job.

Palace are in the market for a new boss as Oliver Glasner is in the final few months of his contract and has confirmed that he will leave in the summer.

It has been suggested that Glasner could leave before the summer following his bombshell outburst against the board at the weekend, but it has since been revealed that they are keen for him to see out his contract.

Regarding Frank, the report claims: ‘Sources say Frank is seen as the perfect fit at Selhurst Park thanks to his impressive record at Brentford, where he was working on a similar budget to the Eagles.

‘The Tottenham boss has endured a miserable six months in North London, but remains very highly rated and his appointment would be seen as a coup for Crystal Palace.’