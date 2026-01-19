Michael Carrick got one over Roy Keane and Co. as Man Utd beat Man City.

Manchester United reportedly decided to ‘snub’ Sky Sports’ ‘bold request’ to have Roy Keane interview Michael Carrick before the Manchester derby.

A bizarre beef has emerged between Keane and Carrick since Man Utd appointed the former Middlesbrough boss to replace Ruben Amorim on a deal until the end of this season.

On a recent episode of The Overlap, Keane hit out at Carrick‘s “big mouth” wife and joked that she would be doing Man Utd’s team selections for the rest of this season.

In 2014, Carrick’s wife, Lisa, said Keane ‘will say anything to provoke a reaction’ after he slammed the current United boss for his performance and interview in the Champions League against Olympiacos.

Carrick was asked about these exchanges during his press conference on Friday. He said: “It didn’t bother me.”

READ: Slot, Carrick, Guardiola among 10 PL managers likely to leave their clubs before next season



He added: “[United legends] not putting more pressure on me. I don’t feel that.

“There are plenty of opinions around, some positive, some not too much. It’s totally irrelevant in terms of what I focus on.

“I know what we want to improve on, how we want to work with the players. There’s a lot that can be said, it’s the way of the world.

“I’m not going to pay too much attention to that. For me, the players and staff it’s a focus on how we’re going to succeed.”

Carrick silenced Keane and other doubters on Saturday, as he inspired Man Utd’s best performance of the season as they deservedly beat arch-rivals Man City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

* 16 Conclusions from Manchester United 5-0 Manchester City: Carrick and co. expose Guardiola, Amorim, Butt

* Manchester United top scorers against Big Six: Only Fernandes ahead of Mbeumo in current squad

* Slot sack a ‘matter of time’ with Alonso available as ‘jealous’ Keane needs to ‘shut up’ about Man Utd

Now, a report from The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan has claimed that Man Utd opted to ‘snub’ a ‘bold move’ from Sky Sports to ‘request’ a ‘collision’ between Carrick and Keane before the Man City game, with Gary Neville tasked with interviewing the boss instead.

The report claims: ‘Officials at the broadcaster requested that Manchester United’s new interim manager carry out an interview before the match direct with the studio. That would be a studio in which sat Roy Keane, who has reignited a bizarre spat with Michael Carrick’s wife which appears to date back more than a decade.

‘Carrick brushed aside the comments in his press conference ahead of the derby but it is understood that, perhaps understandably, Sky’s request was met with short shrift by United officials – and Gary Neville instead spoke to his former team-mate.’

After United’s win against Man City, Keane shut down Daniel Sturridge’s suggestion that Carrick could remain in charge beyond this season.

He said: “He’s only been there for three days … It was the dream scenario for him.

“Everyone’s available. You’ve got Manchester City at home, who have been a little off. You could have had a man sent off – timing and a little bit of luck, they’ve made the most of it.

“I’m taking nothing away from him. I’m happy to give credit where it’s due. And fantastic today. But everyone just calm down.”