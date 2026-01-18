According to reports, a Tottenham Hotspur chief has ‘recommended’ Thomas Frank’s ‘dismissal’, while one ‘leading candidate’ is keen to replace him.

Frank is currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, as Tottenham’s form in recent months has been shambolic.

Former Brentford boss Frank was brought in to balance the books following Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic reign, but he has taken Spurs too far in the other direction as he has been heavily criticised by supporters over his dull approach.

Results have also been dire as the north London side have only won two of their previous 13 Premier League matches.

Spurs hit a new low on Saturday as they suffered an embarrassing 2-1 home loss against relegation-threatened West Ham, with BBC reporter Sami Mokbel claiming ‘at least one club executive has actively recommended Frank’s dismissal’ as he ‘loses internal support’.

Mokbel explained: ‘BBC Sport understands at least one member of the club’s executive team has actively raised the option of ending Frank’s reign in recent weeks.

‘The club have so far backed Frank despite Spurs’ struggles this season, but Saturday’s home defeat by West Ham means his position is now under threat as the club’s hierarchy weighs up whether they should move immediately or give Frank a chance to turn things round.’

Spurs are already linked with several potential repalcements, including former boss and current United States manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Pochettino is ‘one of the leading candidates’ on Tottenham’s shortlist’, and he has already ‘opened the door to a return’ to the club, with reporter Pete O’Rourke insisting he has not “hidden his desire”.

“Pochettino himself, he’s never hidden his desire to maybe return to Tottenham. He feels he’s got unfinished business there,” O’Rourke said.

“So he would be somebody that I’m sure the club have continued to keep tabs on.

“If something does happen with Thomas Frank, Pochettino would tick a lot of boxes because of his experience and everything else. But yeah, nothing’s going to happen until the summer on that one. And let’s see what happens with Thomas Frank between now and then.

“But look, Pochettino, top manager, did a great job in his first spell at Tottenham.

“I’m sure he’s somebody who would definitely be in there thinking if they do need to replace Thomas Frank.”

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara, meanwhile, has named his “dream” replacement for Frank.

“You go interim until the end of the season,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“I don’t know who…I’d like someone with an affiliation to Spurs, just until the end of the season.

“I’d have Robbie Keane in until the end of the season, but he won’t leave unless he’s getting a job full time.”

Regarding a long-term replacement, O’Hara later added: “In dreamland, I’d say Xabi Alonso.

“But I don’t think we’d get him…I’m not saying we’d get him, but I’m just not sure what the answer is.”