Newcastle United and Manchester United have reportedly missed out on signing the ‘next Paul Pogba’, who will join Paris FC instead.

The Magpies and Red Devils had quiet January transfer windows, with the extent of their business being to recall loan players to send them somewhere else.

Klopp influence costs Newcastle and Man Utd Zabi signing

Red Bull chief Klopp reportedly convinced Patrick Zabi to join Paris FC

Viewed as the ‘next Pogba’ by Man Utd

19-year-old has 3 assists, 2 goals in 21 games this season

There were some murmurs that Newcastle could be active on deadline day, with Stade Reims youngster Patrick Zabi of interest.

However, it doesn’t look like Zabi will be coming to Tyneside.

According to Belgian transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the 19-year-old Ivorian midfielder will be joining Ligue 1 side Paris FC.

Newcastle left frustrated as Zabi deal sealed

Newcastle can blame former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for missing out on Zabi as his ‘words weighed heavily’ in the player’s decision to move to the French capital.

Part-owned by Red Bull, Klopp is involved in the running of the Ligue 1 club and convinced Zabi to join, Tavolieri claims.

The journalist reported mid-January that Paris had made three offers in December amid interest from Manchester United, who view the teenager as ‘the new Pogba’.

Zabi’s conversation with Klopp was confirmed then, and in a report on Tuesday, his influence was emphasised.

The deal has reportedly been ‘sealed’, with Zabi set to finish the 2025/26 campaign with Reims.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Paris FC seals the Patrick Zabi deal! Agreement reached on a €25m (£21.5m) package with Stade de Reims. Zabi finishes the season at Stade de Reims.

‘As revealed here as early as January 14, Jurgen Klopp’s words weighed heavily in Zabi’s decision.’

Howe defends quiet January amid Zabi links

A report on deadline day claimed that Newcastle were closing in on the signing of Zabi, who was set to agree a long-term contract at St James’ Park.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe was asked about possible signings on deadline day, but claimed there is more “value for money” in summer transfers.

“The key thing for us to consider is business now versus business in the summer, value for money now versus value for money in the summer and signing the right player,” he said.

“Because if you sign the wrong player, you’re carrying that then for a three, four, five-year contract.”

