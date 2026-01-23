Man Utd ‘receive permission’ from Real Madrid star to negotiate transfer for Klopp ‘sacrifice’

Federico Valverde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been given the green light by Federico Valverde to negotiate his exit from Real Madrid as Jurgen Klopp wants him out, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new signings in the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe prioritised the club’s attack.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all arrived at Old Trafford in big-money deals after only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the 2024/25 season.

However, there were expectations among the fanbase that Man Utd would also strengthen their midfield, which was an obvious weak spot last season.

Man Utd did make enquiries for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Tottenham’s Conor Gallagher, while he was at Atletico Madrid, but didn’t reinforce that area at all in the summer.

There have been rumours that the Red Devils could strengthen midfield in the January transfer window – but it seems they could now keep their powder dry until the summer as they look to save money for a couple of big signings.

One of the players they could go for is Uruguay international Valverde with reports in Spain claiming that Man Utd have ‘received permission’ from the Real Madrid midfielder ‘to negotiate his departure’ from the Spanish giants.

It has previously ‘seemed unthinkable’ that Valverde could leave Real Madrid with Man Utd one of the number of clubs interested in the 27-year-old last summer.

But Valverde has been singled out this season for his poor performances under Xabi Alonso, who was sacked last week, and now ‘wouldn’t be opposed to a change of scenery’.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is rumoured to be frontunner to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa in the summer, ‘would be in favor of sacrificing’ Valverde in order to bring in a different type of midfielder.

Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring any developments and have indicated their willingness to launch another offensive’ and Valverde is ‘enticed by a possible move to the Premier League’.

The report continues: ‘Valverde makes no secret of the fact that he is attracted to the idea of ​​trying his luck in a competition as demanding as the Premier League, and landing at a team of the magnitude of United.’

Former Man Utd midfielder Kleberson has suggested that the Red Devils should try and build their team around Cunha and Bruno Fernandes.

Discussing Cunha’s development at Old Trafford, Kleberson said of his compatriot: “I believe he’s doing well, you know?

“The problem is when the team and club doesn’t move well – it affects, unfortunately, the field. Even the players say, no, it doesn’t affect the field, but it’s unfortunately affecting. And then when he moved to United, he went with a lot of confidence.

“He played well in the beginning, he got back in the Brazilian national team. He played also so well in the Brazilian national team. He’s a classic player. I think the combination he and Bruno is really good.

“I think United has to think, ‘who’s the next player going to be around those two guys?’ The puzzle [of the team], they can get it closer together? And [when they do] then the seasons go really, really consistently because those two are really, really good players.”

