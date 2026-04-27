Arne Slot faces “too many questions” to keep his job at Liverpool next season, according to former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley.

The Reds moved up to fourth in the Premier League table over the weekend with their third league win in a row as Slot’s side continue to build a bit of momentum.

Liverpool are now eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton and look extremely likely to qualify for the Champions League next season, barring a complete disaster in their final four matches.

Slot has come under huge pressure this season, despite winning the Premier League last term, with Liverpool set to end the season trophyless after spending over £400m on new signings.

There are definitely some mitigating circumstances from Slot’s point of view, with the Dutchman and his squad having to deal with the tragic death of Diogo Jota, bad injuries and missing out on signing Marc Guehi at the end of the summer transfer window.

However, ex-Chelsea midfielder Burley insists that he expects Liverpool to part company with Slot as soon as the season is over.

READ: Slot avoids ‘calamity’ as one-word assessment of Liverpool villain is clear

Despite their recent good form, Burley said on ESPN: “I don’t think they’ll run with him next year, I don’t.

“I think there are too many questions from up above about spending money again and letting him [spend it].”

There have been rumours for months that Xabi Alonso could take over from Slot in the summer and reports in Spain indicated over the weekend that it is ‘now confirmed’.

It is understood that former Real Madrid head coach Alonso ‘has now confirmed that he is returning home [to Liverpool] after a final meeting in Madrid’.

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Steve Nicol is now more unsure than ever if Slot will remain as Liverpool head coach in the summer with

“If you’d have asked me this six weeks ago, I would’ve 100% said yes, but as time’s gone on, it’s getting a lot.

Nicol added: “It feels as though it’s getting lost on the field, and you’re getting more anxious every time you’re going to sit down to watch it. I don’t know is the answer.”

Danny Murphy reveals his ‘gut feeling’ over Slot

Before their latest run of three Premier League wins in a row, it seemed like many fans had turned on Slot and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy admitted recently that his “gut feeling” was that Slot would lose his job.

Murphy said: “I’m a bit torn. I’m surprised by that. My gut feeling is Liverpool, generally, when the fans have turned to the level they have is that there’s no comeback.

“The finishing in the top five is obviously going to help his argument, because you’ve still got the revenue of Champions League football.”

He added: “I don’t see them becoming title contenders again next season if he stays. I’d think they’d have more of a chance [with a different coach] to go back to the type of football that Liverpool fans want, because I don’t think he’s going to do it.”