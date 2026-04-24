Arne Slot remaining at Liverpool is far from a “done deal” as Richard Hughes “takes his side” as a ‘fracture’ appears in the Anfield boardroom.

Slot drove Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season in charge but his second campaign in England has seen the Reds slump dramatically, with Champions League qualification the best they can hope for on the back of a £450m summer spend.

Amid widespread suggestions that the Dutchman could be sent packing, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed last week that the plan is to stick with Slot.

He said: “All of our information is that FSG, the ownership, the sporting hierarchy at Liverpool – they intend to stick with Arne Slot.

“From the conversations I’ve had – even if there’s no Champions League football – that’s the intention.”

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Doubts were raised earlier this month when sporting director Richard Hughes – who played a huge role in bringing Slot to the club and remains a big proponent of his – became a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Hughes is said to have rebuffed that approach as he remains focused on Liverpool, at least until his contract expires at the end of next season.

But Football Insider have revealed a ‘fracture’ in the Liverpool boardroom, with former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, explaining that there’s an “internal debate” over Slot’s future.

The implication of Hughes ‘taking his side’ is that other chiefs are not so convinced by Slot remaining in charge.

He told Football Insider: “This points more to the politics above Arne Slot right now, with Richard Hughes deciding to stay at Liverpool, or at least not move to Saudi.

“I’m sure that the events in the Gulf may have factored into that decision. Richard Hughes was one of the big proponents of Arne Slot at the time. He wants to try and argue the case that he needs to be given a chance because it’s been such a traumatic season with injuries and the summer window did not work well.

“He’s got to be given a chance to settle down and move forward. There’s still a debate internally at the higher levels of Liverpool as to whether that’s going to be the case. It’s not a done deal that Arne Slot is going to be there next season, and I see that Richard Hughes has now taken his side in those debates and certainly, at the top, they’re going to make a decision.”

Who could replace him at Liverpool?

Wyness says Liverpool could still plump for Xabi Alonso as Slot keeping his job is “not a done deal”.

He added: “As any club at that level, instability and a manager change brings risks with it, and it will depend on the candidates that they’re looking at. If they can find the right candidate they’re happy with, Arne Slot could go.

“But it is going to be the case that they’ve got to find a replacement they’re happy with. Xabi Alonso has been tipped for a long time. That’s the decision yet to be made. So it’s not clear and dry. It’s swinging back slightly towards Arne Slot being there, but it’s not a done deal by any means.”

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