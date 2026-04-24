Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a detailed update on Manchester United’s move for Carlos Baleba, with a “verbal agreement” still valid.

Baleba was among Man Utd’s leading transfer targets during last summer’s transfer window, though the Premier League giants were ultimately priced out of a move.

Without Champions League football, Man Utd had limited funds after signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens and could not afford to pay over £100m for Baleba.

This failed move has impacted Baleba this season, with the talented midfielder struggling to reach his potential for much of this campaign.

And this could work in Man Utd’s favour, with The Athletic reporting this week that they feel he may only cost around £50m this summer.

Romano has revealed that Baleba “remains under consideration” at Man Utd as a replacement for Casemiro.

“I want to mention a player I have been discussing since August last year, Carlos Baleba. The Brighton midfielder was a top target for Manchester United last summer and remains under consideration,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“At this stage, nothing has been decided or advanced. However, he is still on the club’s shortlist as they plan potential midfield reinforcements.

“In August 2025, Manchester United had an agreement in principle with Baleba on personal terms. The player was keen on the move, but Brighton refused to sell.

“The same situation occurred again in January. At that time, Manchester United indicated that they could revisit the deal in the summer of 2026.”

Romano has also pointed out that the “verbal agreement” between Man Utd and Baleba remains “valid” ahead of this summer.

“Now, Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club,” Romano added.

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“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

Romano reveals “very positive” Carrick update

Baleba could be managed by Michael Carrick at Man Utd next season, with Romano confirming that the interim boss has a “serious chance” of being their next permanent manager.

“At Manchester United, the internal feeling is very positive regarding Michael Carrick,” Romano revealed.

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“The club are very happy with his recent work, even more so in the past few weeks. He started well, but his recent performances have strengthened his position significantly.

“There is satisfaction with the results, tactical approach, attitude, and especially his relationship with the players. He has built strong connections with senior figures in the dressing room as well as younger players.

“At the moment, Carrick has a serious chance of being appointed permanently as head coach. However, nothing has been finalised or officially confirmed yet, so the situation remains open.”