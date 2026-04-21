Fabrizio Romano says Alejandro Garnacho ‘situation’ at Chelsea is ‘cold’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there are no bids from any club for Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho at the moment.

Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer of 2025 in a £40million deal.

The Argentina international winger fell out with then Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, who was more than happy to sanction his sale to Chelsea.

During his time at Old Trafford, Garnacho earned a reputation for being one of the finest young wingers in the Premier League with a bright future.

The 21-year-old was expected to star for Chelsea, but the Argentine has been largely underwhelming this season.

Garnacho failed to establish himself in the Chelsea starting line-up under then-manager Enzo Maresca and has not had much luck starting on a regular basis under Liam Rosenior either.

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There have been reports that Chelsea are ready to sell Garnacho in the summer of 2026, but Rosenior has publicly defended the youngster.

Rosenior said: “I’d like to know the source of the report. These reports can come from anywhere.

“Garna is 21. Garna is someone who has special qualities when he is in a good place and he’s in good form. And my job is to help him reach those levels.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shared what he has been told about Garnacho’s future, and his comments suggest that Chelsea are not planning to sever ties with him anytime soon.

Romano said about Garnacho on his YouTube channel: “As of today, guys, there is nothing into reports of clubs working on a deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho.

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“There are no bids or no concrete negotiations, so at the moment, the situation is completely on standby around Garnacho.

“So, I would describe that as a cold situation, as of now.

“Then something changes, I will let you know here, as always, every single day, but, now, we have the position also of Chelsea manager, Liam Rosenior.”

Garnacho’s failure to make a huge impact at Chelsea has not gone unnoticed by former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt, who has torn into the winger.

Butt said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “The best thing for me that Manchester United did was sell him because, forget his ability, I don’t think he’s that great anyway.

“However, his attitude for me was a disgrace when he was at United.

“That’s why that happens when people post things like that [Shaw on Instagram], if you are in a changing room and you leave and completely disrespect your teammates and football club.

“He’d have been taken out every single day in training. He’d have been put in his place very quickly with the likes of the players we got brought up with. Swatted down, taken out.

“He would’ve been treated really badly if he behaved like that, but he’d have learnt from it and got better.”

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