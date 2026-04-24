Millwall are ‘furious’ after their club badge was placed on a member of the Klu Klux Klan in a children’s eduction booklet and are considering legal action against Westminster Council.

The image appeared in ‘The Paul Canoville Story’, a booklet written by Westminster County Council’s education and interpretation officer Peter Daniel.

Canoville became Chelsea’s first black player in 1982 and endured racist abuse throughout his career, including from fans of his own team, and the story of his career has been used as part of an anti-racism scheme run by Westminster council.

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Page 20 of the booklet shows the KKK figure with Milwall’s crest on their white tunic next to an image of Canoville and a speech bubble which reads: ‘Racism never went away. I was badly abused in a reserve match at Millwall, but then I could show the racists my 1984 second Division Champions medal.’

Millwall are ‘furious’ and are seeking an explanation from Westminster Council after working tirelessly to improve the club’s image from the 1970s and 80s.

They have won several EFL awards in recent years in recognition of their bid to bring about change and collected the Community Project of the Year at the London Football Awards for their work with young people offering tailored careers advice, employability training and pathways into work.

A Millwall spokesperson said: ‘The club has received a full apology from Westminster Council following their serious misuse of a registered club badge, which was placed on an illustration of a white supremacist hate group member in a children’s education booklet distributed in schools, creating a false and damaging image of the club.

‘The council have confirmed no more copies of the image with the club’s logo will be made or distributed by them and all remaining material in their possession will be destroyed.

‘The club is still considering its legal position on the matter and are unable to comment further.’

A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: ‘We accept the use of this image was an insensitive way to illustrate the historic problem of racismwithin football. We have apologised to Millwall Football Club for the improper use of their logo and for any offence caused.

‘The booklet has been removed from circulation, and we are reviewing processes to ensure this doesn’t happen again.’