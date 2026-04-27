Tottenham have ‘genuine interest’ in Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford and will move for him if they stay in the Premier League, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to join Barcelona in the summer on a loan deal until the end of the season with the clubs inserting a €30m (£26m) buyout clause in the deal.

Rashford has had a good season overall for the Catalan giants but, with money tight at the Camp Nou, there are doubts as to whether Barcelona will trigger the option in the deal.

It would be unlikely that Rashford would be reintegrated back into the Man Utd squad and that would leave the England international searching for another team.

There will be lots of interest in Rashford’s services as a proven Premier League player but his huge wages are likely to be an issue for some clubs.

And now Spanish publication Sport insists that there is ‘genuine interest’ from Tottenham ‘however, a first condition must be met: that the North London side avoid relegation’.

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Rashford ‘could be another addition’ along with a deal for Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, which is ‘considered a done deal’.

Romano: Barcelona want to renegotiate the loan for Rashford

Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Rashford’s future at Barcelona over the weekend, the transfer expert said: “Rashford is always delivering. Rashford has been, in my personal opinion, fantastic this season in terms of behaviour.

“Arriving at Barcelona is not easy, especially being on the bench for a player of his status, but he has always behaved in a fantastic way. He has had a positive attitude with team-mates and with the coach. The coach is very happy with Marcus Rashford, so the connection is very good and he has never created any problems. Now it is on Barcelona to decide what they want to do.

“At the moment my understanding is that Barcelona want to renegotiate the loan for Marcus Rashford. They are still not triggering the €30m buy option clause from Man Utd, while United insist on the clause or the player will return and they will assess the best solution, whether a direct sale or something else.

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“At the moment this distance between Man Utd and Barcelona remains. Barcelona are also considering alternative targets, so it is an internal discussion whether they want to proceed with Rashford or not.

“Rashford would love to stay at Barcelona. He is very happy at the club and believes he can do even better next season. The connection is very good, but now it is up to Barcelona to decide whether to activate the option or reach a new agreement with Man Utd.”

Tottenham have previously been linked with a move for Rashford and former Spurs scout Bryan King said at the time that a £26m deal in the summer would be “decent value” for the north London club.

King said: “Of course, if he’s available. There are only so many strikers you can have. I think it would be decent value for any Premier League club. To get someone with the experience that he’s had for £26m would be great.

“There’d be no danger to the deal as well. He’s a good player, but it’s about getting him in the right frame of mind, that’s the only worry.

“I would have thought £26m isn’t a bad amount to spend on a player of his quality.”

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