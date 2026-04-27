Tottenham attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has confirmed that he will miss the rest of the Premier League season and the World Cup.

The Netherlands international, who joined Spurs in a summer deal worth around £51m from RB Leipzig, suffered a serious-looking knee injury in Tottenham‘s 1-0 victory over Wolves over the weekend.

Simons appeared to twist his knee in the turf at Molineux in an unfortunate incident that leaves Tottenham’s hopes of survival even more in the balance.

The Dutchman has been one of Tottenham’s only bright sparks this season with Roberto De Zerbi striking a positive but cautious tone after the match.

On Simons’ injury, De Zerbi said: “It’s a problem with his knee. We will see in the next few days. I would like to know more about Xavi because you know the knee. He felt pain, but now I spoke with him and he feels better than when he got his injury.”

But late on Sunday night, Simons revealed the news that he would be out for the season and miss the World Cup with the Netherlands.

READ: Tottenham end 118-day wait for win but still end weekend as miserable losers

He wrote on Instagram: “They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way. My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it.

“Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense. All I’ve wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me… along with the World Cup.

“Representing my country this summer… just gone. It’ll take time to find peace with this, but I’ll continue to be the best teammate I can be.

“I have no doubt that together we’ll win this fight. I’ll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief, as I count down the days to getting back out there. Be patient with me. TTP. COYS.”

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Tottenham are still two points adrift of safety in the Premier League, despite the win over Wolves, with relegation rivals West Ham also winning at the weekend.

De Zerbi: ‘I hope this result can change something in our head’

When asked about his players’ character, De Zerbi said in his post-match press conference: “Yeah, I think in the first half, in the first 30, 35 minutes, we played well. We didn’t create big chances to score, but anyway we had total control of the game.

“Then, I don’t know the pressure, maybe we didn’t win any games in 2026, maybe this pressure, maybe because we played against Wolverhampton, we lost distances, we lost order on the pitch, every one of us wanted to go one-to-one, but anyway, I’m happy for the result.

“I hope this result can change something in our head, in our mentality for the other results. It’s already very tough to win a game for us. If we put our heads on the other teams, it becomes too tough for me.”