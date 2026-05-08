After Federico Valverde released an extraordinary 425-word statement after being hospitalised with a ‘traumatic brain injury’ supposed ‘leaked DMs’ from Aurelian Tchouameni have given his side of the story of the training ground fight.

It’s been quite the week of chaos at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training base, as a report from The Athletic on Wednesday revealed ‘tensions have risen’ at Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico on Sunday.

According to the report, there have been multiple ‘flashpoints’ ahead of the Barcelona match, with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger involved in a ‘heated argument with another first-team player in the dressing rooms at Real Madrid’s training ground in April’ and this was ‘instigated’ by the veteran defender.

Kylian Mbappe is also said to have clashed with one of Real Madrid’s coaches, speaking angrily to and insulting a member of Arbeloa’s team who had flagged him offside in a training game.

Marca then revealed on Thursday that a training ground ‘fight’ between Tchouameni and Valverde ended with the latter in hospital as several players told the Spanish outlet that the incident was ‘the most serious ever experienced in Valdebebas’.

Real Madrid later confirmed Valverde suffered a ‘traumatic brain injury’ in a statement to the press but is now now ‘good condition at home’.

In his own statement, Valverde detailed his ‘anger’ which led to the incident but confirmed that ‘at no point has my teammate hit me, nor have I hit him’, instead revealing that he ‘accidentally hit a table’ during the altercation.

And now X user @AQABABE has posted what they claim to be DMs from Aurelian Tchouameni revealing his take on the incident.

A series of messages were as follows:

“Something happened, but I can’t say anything.”

“I told you nothing happened yesterday in the sense that there wasn’t a fight.”

“I didn’t punch him, that’s not true. That’s all I can tell you.”

“His head hit the ground.”

The Valverde statement

‘Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate as a result of a play during training, where the fatigue from competition and frustration make everything bigger than it is.

‘In a normal locker room, these things can happen and are resolved among ourselves without becoming public. Obviously here there is someone behind all this who rushed to tell the story, added to a season without titles where Madrid is always the center of attention and everything gets magnified.

‘Today we had another disagreement. During the argument I accidentally hit a table, causing myself a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital.

‘At no point has my teammate hit me, nor have I hit him, although I understand that for you it may have been easier to believe that we beat each other up or that it was intentional, but that did not happen.

I feel that my anger about the situation, my frustration at seeing that some of us are reaching the end of the season running on our last bit of energy, breaking ourselves mentally, led me to the point of arguing with a teammate.

‘I’m sorry. I’m truly sorry because the situation hurts me, the moment we are going through hurts me. Madrid is one of the most important things in my life and I can’t stay indifferent. The result is an accumulation of things that end up in a meaningless argument, damaging my image and leaving room for people to invent, slander, and exaggerate an accident, which I have no doubt about. Any clashes we may have on the pitch stop existing once we step off it, and if I have to defend him inside a stadium, I’ll be the first to do so.

‘I wasn’t going to speak until the end of the season. We were eliminated from the Champions League and I kept my anger and resentment to myself. We wasted another year and I didn’t feel like making posts on social media when the only face I had to show was on the pitch, and I feel that’s what I did. That’s why it pains and saddens me the most to go through this situation, which prevents me from playing the next match due to medical decisions, because I have always gone until the end, to the very last consequences, and it hurts me more than anyone not to be able to do so. I am at the club’s and my teammates’ disposal to cooperate with any decision they consider necessary.

‘Thank you’

In a later statement Real Madrid confirmed that they have ‘decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouameni’.

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