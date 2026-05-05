A new report has shed light on why Kylian Mbappe’s relationship with Real Madrid is ‘broken’ ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico against FC Barcelona.

Mbappe is towards the end of his second season with Real Madrid following his long-awaited move on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

On the basis of Mbappe’s personal performances, the forward has been a great addition for Real Madrid. He has 85 goals and eleven assists in his first 100 appearances for the Spanish giants.

However, Real Madrid have gone backwards since Mbappe’s arrival as they have slumped in back-to-back seasons without a major trophy.

Real Madrid are renowned as one of the most difficult clubs in the world to manage, while there have also been suggestions that Mbappe and other key players have made life difficult for head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and his predecessor, Xabi Alonso. The Frenchman has now addressed speculation with a public statement.

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Arbeloa’s side are eleven points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico, and a report from The Athletic claims ‘tensions have risen’ at Real Madrid ahead of this match.

According to the report, there have been multiple ‘flashpoints’ ahead of the Barcelona match, with ex-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger involved in a ‘heated argument with another first-team player in the dressing rooms at Real Madrid’s training ground in April’ and this was ‘instigated’ by the veteran defender.

With Mbappe, he is said to have clashed with one of Real Madrid’s coaches. The report claims: ‘Following that, there was another dispute — this time between Mbappe and a member of Real Madrid’s coaching staff — before the trip to play Real Betis on April 24.

‘Mbappe was involved in a flare-up with a coach during a training exercise. Sources said the Frenchman spoke angrily and in insulting terms towards the member of staff, who was acting as an assistant referee on the sidelines of the match and had called him offside.’

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‘But this trip to Italy has been the straw that broke the camel’s back…’

Despite currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Mbappe recently took a trip to Italy and this has sparked backlash.

And Spanish reporter Jorge Picon on X has claimed that this has been the ‘final straw’ in the ‘first crisis’ between Mbappe and Real Madrid.

It is noted that two other issues have contributed to this contract.

Picon explained on X: ‘Something has broken between Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid, and it’s not just because of his trip to Italy.

‘It all started with the sacking of Xabi Alonso, which caught him off guard (just like the entire dressing room). He had conveyed to the club that he trusted in his work and felt that some teammates had done everything they could to get him fired. Florentino’s decision didn’t sit well with him.

‘Then came the knee injury. That’s where that crack deepened. He lost trust in the organization when he felt his health had been put at risk. He shared that frustration with some teammates and club figures. At the same time, his trip to France to see a specialist wasn’t well-received by everyone. He left for a check-up and ended up staying a week in Paris, only to end up leaking criticism against the medical services.

‘Finally, that infamous trip to Italy. Beyond whether he had permission or not, several sources at Valdebebas have shown their anger over all the images that have come out with the team in the current situation. In fact, some of those sources, both from the dressing room and the club, believe it can’t be treated as a coincidence. Is this a power play?’

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He continued: ‘Where it’s hit hardest is among his teammates. But this trip to Italy has been the straw that broke the camel’s back: they’ve spent months believing that his lack of defensive commitment is holding them back. And that no one, neither in the coaching staff nor at the club, is able to tell him he needs to do more to win the ball back. Plus, they comment that this lack of intensity doesn’t just show up in matches: he doesn’t show it in training either, though they note that this could extend to other players on the squad.

‘Beyond whatever relationship he has with Vinicius (my information is that it’s not bad at all), the dressing room has it clear: Vini never shirks, while Kylian does. Because not everyone at Real Madrid buys that the Frenchman is injured, and they claim this isn’t the first time it’s happened this season. However, the information coming from the club is that he suffered a minor muscle tear, and tomorrow it’ll be decided whether he’s fit or not to play in the Clásico.

‘Neither Mbappé likes what he’s seeing, nor does Real Madrid like what its star is doing. What seemed like a perfect marriage is living through its first crisis.’