Tottenham Hotspur boss Robert De Zerbi has been accused of being a ‘real a***hole’ over his very public treatment of a midfielder during his time in charge of Marseille.

The Italian, who spent just over 18 months in charge at the French club before a mutual parting of the ways, is well known his for demanding and uncompromising methods that can often lead to confrontation.

And current Canada national team coach Jesse Marsch, who coached in the Premier League with Leeds United, is clearly not much of a fan.

Indeed, the American has launched a public attack on De Zerbi over his treatment of Sassuolo midfielder and current Canada international, Ismael Kone, during their time together at Marseille.

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Speaking on the Call It What You Want podcast on CBS Sports Golazo America, Marsch was asked which player had improved the most under his stewardship with Canada ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

His immediate answer was Kone, with the 23-year-old having flourished this season at Sassuolo, after joining initially on loan from Marseille and then on a permanent deal in the winter window.

However, that praise quickly pivoted towards criticism of De Zerbi, who publicly humiliated the midfielder during a training session at Marseille.

The current Tottenham boss loudly told Kone to leave the field and contact his agent to find another club after he failed to follow instructions correctly.

Marsch clearly not a De Zerbi fan

And Marsch did not hold back in his assessment of how that hole episode affected the player’s confidence, admitting: “It wasn’t easy with De Zerbi and Marseille.

“De Zerbi was a real, real unpleasant person with him, and he stayed strong. He never doubted himself. He found a new situation, and now look at him flourishing.

“Let me reiterate. De Zerbi was a real a**hole with him.”

Marsch continued in his praise for Kone, who has has shown strong discipline and mentality to have a resurgence in his career, adding: “Going to Italy and playing for a team that was newly promoted, and having to fight through a situation like that in a very organised league, he’s played an incredibly important role.

“Not just from what I’ve done with him and what the national team has done with him, but also what he’s been able to achieve in his career, and the steps he’s been able to make through difficulty.”

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As for De Zerbi, he’s been showered with nothing but praise by his players so far, just four games into his Tottenham tenure, winning the last two to steer the club out of the relegation zone.

They now face a huge home clash with Leeds United on Monday evening, where a win could take them a huge step closer to maintaining their place in the English top flight.