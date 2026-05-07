Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique insists he is expecting a “difficult” game when the French side face Arsenal in the Champions League final.

The Gunners overcame Atletico Madrid in a low-scoring semi-final with Mikel Arteta’s side winning 2-1 on aggregate over the two legs.

That saw Arsenal reach their first Champions League final since 2006. when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona, as they look to win the competition for the first time.

PSG overcame Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate as they drew 1-1 against the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

Paying respect to compatriot Arteta, PSG boss Enrique said after beating Bayern Munich: “I appreciate Mikelito Arteta! We used to be teammates when we were kids, he did a great job at Arsenal.

“It will be difficult, hard game but we believe in our football style.”

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On his PSG side’s performance against the Bundesliga giants, Enrique added: “Good memories. We could leave the match with a lot of intensity.

“The defence were better than the attack. The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We’re so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row.

“It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar, we love to press higher. We are very happy.

“In two days I’m going to celebrate my birthday. I’m very happy. We’re in the next phase of the competition, the final of the Champions League. We want to give our supporters that kind of gift.”

PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also showed respect to Arsenal when asked about the Champions League final with the Georgian expecting a tricky test.

Kvaratskhelia said: “We respect all of the teams. For us, it’s important to play our game.

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“We don’t really think about who is going to be our opponent, we just prepare our game and give everything on the pitch.

“It will be difficult – it’s the Champions League final – and we just have to go and enjoy it.”

Vincent Kompany thought key decisions went against his Bayern Munich side across the two semi-final matches against PSG.

Kompany said after the match: “We have to look at some of the phases that were decided by the officials across the two games which … it’s never an excuse for everything but it matters. If we look at both legs probably too much went against us. The guys gave everything and we tried against a fantastic PSG team.

“[João Neves’s] hand is in the air, it hits it. Because it’s from his own teammate it’s not a penalty. But if you look at both [situations], a ­little bit of common sense and it’s just ridiculous. Whatever needs to happen but it’s ridiculous. It doesn’t tell the whole game but it’s a one-goal game in the end.”

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