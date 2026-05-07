Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has reportedly chosen his preferred destination amid claims that both Man Utd and Liverpool are interested in his signature.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are on the lookout for a new centre-back this summer, especially if the right opportunity arises.

Van de Ven could end up being available this summer, if Tottenham are relegated or not, although he could come with a lower asking price if Spurs drop down a division.

It now looks slightly less likely that Tottenham fans will face the drop after they beat Aston Villa at the weekend to go a point clear of West Ham, who occupy the final drop zone place, in the Premier League.

And many clubs are already eyeing up their players if they do face relegation with ex-Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt claiming that the Red Devils should target Van de Ven.

Butt told Paddy Power: “Micky van de Ven, he’s an excellent player.

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“Having a left-footed centre-back is great for the balance of the team. They have Martinez, and it’s debatable how good he is, but he brings balance to the team.

“Martinez has got a left foot, he can pass the ball. Van de Ven is a bit like that but quicker, bigger, more powerful. I’d be looking at him straight away.

“When they go down there will be teams picking them off their players for cheap as chips.

“They’ll have to get rid of them because the wages are too high and I can guarantee you most of them won’t have relegation clauses in their contract.”

Van de Ven wants a transfer to Liverpool over Man Utd

But our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Van de Ven’s preferred destination would not be Man Utd, although that doesn’t mean a move is off the table.

It is understood that Man Utd and Liverpool are ‘weighing up big-money approaches’ for the Netherlands international with Van de Ven standing out for his qualities despite a poor season for the club.

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Liverpool are said to be ‘extremely keen on bringing Van de Ven to Anfield this summer’ but this injury record is the only doubt the Reds have over proceeding with a deal.

Explaining Van de Ven’s preference, TEAMtalk add: ‘Despite these concerns, a move to Liverpool would hold immense appeal for the player. A self-confessed Reds supporter with family connections to the club, Van de Ven would prioritise Anfield above most other destinations. Sources suggest he would choose Liverpool over rivals, including Manchester United, without hesitation if both clubs table formal offers.’

Speaking before Tottenham beat Aston Villa, Van de Ven insisted it would be difficult to adjust to Roberto de Zerbi’s demands while under relegation pressure.

The Dutchman explained to Sky Sports: “Every manager has their own opinion of the game and Roberto wants us to play out more from the back. That’s what he asked. He wants us to play with confidence and that is what we need to build but we don’t have a long time left. We need to do it now.

“You don’t want to look at the other results and just need to win. You can’t say you don’t look at the other team. Six games left to get as many points as possible. There is pressure now as we are in the relegation zone but we need to make sure we get out of this situation.”

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