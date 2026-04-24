Micky van de Ven will “almost certainly leave” if Tottenham are relegated from the Premier League and amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool there’s “only one decision” the centre-back will make.

Tottenham currently sit in the relegation zone, two points from West Ham and safety, as new manager Roberto De Zerbi looks to save them from the drop.

Van de Ven has starred for Spurs since joining in a £35m move from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 and has been heavily linked with an exit for some time, with rumours of his departure increasing amid the increasing prospect of relegation.

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A £100m price tag has been slapped on his head with Liverpool thought to be particularly interested in his services, though dropping out of the Premier League would no doubt mean he became available at a knock-down price.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has told The United Stand that Van de Ven will “almost certainly leave” if Spurs go down.

“If Spurs go down, Van de Ven will almost certainly leave, if Tottenham stay up, it’s a slightly different situation because Cristian Romero is still likely to leave and Van de Ven may be harder to get,” Jacobs said

“I’m told by Tottenham sources, if Spurs stay up Romero is still likely to leave and better chance now of Van de Ven extending at Tottenham than going after the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi.”

But where will Van de Ven go?

Jacobs also revealed where the Dutchman is likely to land with Manchester United also “keeping an eye” on his situation.

He added: “He is someone Man United are keeping an eye on. There has been no approach to Spurs and as of now there has been zero approach to the player side from Manchester United.

“Liverpool are also in the market for another defender as well. Liverpool, like Man United, it’s more an internal conversation but the bad news for Man United on Micky van de Ven is if, and it is an ‘if’, Liverpool enter the race, Van de Ven is only making one decision between Liverpool and Manchester United, and he is picking Liverpool. And I say that with absolute confidence, if both clubs were to enter the race, Van de Ven’s preference would be Liverpool over Manchester United.

“He would be linking up with Virgil van Dijk, Van Dijk will be going in a season because his contract expires, he knows Van Dijk, he has the opportunity to partner Van Dijk and then move over to the left side and he is also a Liverpool fan in terms of him and his family.

“If Liverpool enter the race, it would be bad news for all suitors.”