A Tottenham insider feels the club may consider selling Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven solely to make space for an exciting prospect he is “sure” will be a first-team player next season.

Spurs are in a real spot of bother in the Premier League. There will be no European football next season after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, but sitting a point above the league relegation places, that’ll be the least of their worries.

After four losses on the bounce in all competitions, Igor Tudor finally picked up his first points as Spurs boss on Sunday, scooping a point against Liverpool before beating Atletico in the second leg, continuing to show “signs.”

But those need to be shown far more often if safety is to be achieved and some star players are convinced not to jump ship in the summer.

Romero and Van de Ven have long been tipped to depart amid the woeful form Tottenham have shown, and Spurs insider John Wenham in fact feels one of them will be given the boot so that Luka Vuskovic can take up a starring role.

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Vuskovic, 19, has widely impressed on loan at Bundesliga club Hamburg and is sure to have options in the summer, but Wenham feels he’ll still be at Spurs, as they can offer him a first-team role after one season out on loan.

He told Tottenham News: “Vuskovic will, if Tottenham can stay in the Premier League, become a part of the first team next year, I’m sure of it.

“He’s got a contract till 2030, as many of these players that are talking about going, it’ll be down to Tottenham at the end of the day, not these players.

“Vuskovic will, if Tottenham can stay in the Premier League, become a part of the first team next year, I’m sure of it.

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“He’s got a contract till 2030, as many of these players that are talking about going, it’ll be down to Tottenham at the end of the day, not these players.

“I think the time is right for one of them to move on, not both. I think that would weaken us drastically, but one might have to be sold in order to facilitate, you know, Vuskovic having this platform to play.

“And I think that would really show his agent and the club that there is a pathway being made for him.”

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