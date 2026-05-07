Emmanuel Adebayor has said that he hopes that Arsenal win the Premier League title this season, but he believes that Mikel Arteta’s side will miss out on the championship to Manchester City.

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 76 points from 35 matches, five points ahead of second-placed Man City, who have played 34 games.

The title is now Arsenal’s to lose, as if the Gunners win their remaining three games, then they will become the champions of England for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal will take on West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace in their final three Premier League games of the season.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side will face Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their final four Premier League matches.

Adebayor wants Arsenal to beat Man City to Premier League title

Former Arsenal and Man City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has backed the CItyzens to win the Premier League title, but he hopes that the Gunners get the job done.

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Adebayor told talkSPORT: “If you ask me today, I will still tell you I think Man City will win it. But I would like Arsenal to win it.

“They were fighting for it even when I was there. This year, they’re doing quite well.

“The good thing is defensively, they are very good. But now, they have to win the last three games to win the league.

“Man City dropping points against Everton, they will come back stronger.

“They will manage with their manager, the excellent team they have, they will do everything possible to win the last three games and wait for Arsenal to drop points so they can be champions.

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“But trust me, it is not going to be an easy task for both of them. For the first time, I wish Arsenal wins it because they have been working towards this for so long.”

Adebayor has also given his verdict on Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025 and has scored 21 goals and given three assists in 51 matches in all competitions for the north London club.

Adebayor said about Gyokeres: “Listen, I think he’s a good player. He’s a good striker and a big lad who can control the ball quite well.

“The first time I saw him play live was the north London derby against Tottenham and I kind of liked the way he played because he’s strong and ready to fight.

“But I think playing as a striker and for a club like Arsenal you have to add a little bit of technical ability to your game.

“Overall he’s been good and he’s scored goals, but if he can work on his first touch and his turning that would definitely be a good advantage for the club.

“But overall, he’s getting better and getting used to the Premier League, so he’s doing well.’

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