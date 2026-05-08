Alexis Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, has hinted at a transfer away from Liverpool this summer amid reports claiming the Reds are ‘in love’ with a Porto star as his possible replacement.

Mac Allister moved to Anfield for £35m from Brighton in the summer of 2023 and was a standout performer in his first two seasons before a dramatic downturn this term.

The World Cup winner, who looks perennially knackered in the Liverpool midfield, has been heavily linked with an exit for some time, with Real Madrid thought to be among his main suitors.

Mac Allister senior explained the current situation to WinWin, claiming they have “so far” not spoken to other clubs out of “respect” for the Liverpool fans.

“Alexis has a valid contract until June 2028 and so far we are not speaking publicly with any other club,” he said.

“We believe that the club’s fans deserve this level of respect from the player.

“And so far the club has not negotiated with us to renew the contract.”

It’s been suggested that Liverpool are more than willing to see the back of Mac Allister at the right price, while fellow Curtis Jones could also leave the club amid interest from Inter Milan.

Arne Slot and Richard Hughes will therefore need to source new midfield recruits, and while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is said to feature near the top of their shortlist, Porto’s Victor Froholdt is also firmly on their radar.

As per Danish source Bold, Froholdt has wowed Liverpool recruitment chiefs with his fantastic performances for Porto and the Denmark national team.

The Reds are ‘in love’ with the 20-year-old, as are Arsenal and Newcastle, with all three clubs ‘showing great interest’ in Froholdt after ‘keeping an eye’ on his displays this term.

Porto paid Copenhagen around £19m for him last summer and could swiftly make huge profit. Froholdt’s contract includes an €85m (£73.5m) release clause, meaning Porto can demand big money once the transfer window opens.

The 10-time Denmark international ‘only wins titles’, the report claims, as he completed a domestic double with Copenhagen last season before his switch to Portugal.

Froholdt has had yet more success with Porto, as they have been crowned Primeira Liga champions after reaching 85 points from 32 matches.

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