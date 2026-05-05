Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have made a ‘concrete’ offer to sign Liverpool and Arsenal target Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been heavily linked with moves for the England international amid rumours that he is open to leave St James’ Park this summer.

Gordon has contributed 17 goals and four assists for Newcastle this season with his form catching the eye of several clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

Amid rumours that Gordon is ‘open’ to a move elsewhere in the summer, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe commented last month:”I discuss things with players all the time. I don’t necessarily address transfer speculation unless it gets to the point that I feel I have to.

“After I had the chat with Sandro [Tonali], the biggest thing I look for is the commitment to training. That will be the same with Anthony [Gordon] and every player.

“I won’t play a player if I don’t think they are 100% committed to the club and its future. I have to do what I think is right for the team.

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“Players who are high-profile like they are here, they’re in the news all the time for loads of different reasons.

“You have to adapt to it and try to play to your best level with the noise around you. I don’t think any player can use that as an excuse towards performances.”

Revealing Bayern Munich’s interest in Gordon in mid-April, Plettenberg wrote on social media: ‘FC Bayern are seriously considering a move for Anthony #Gordon. The 25 y/o is currently the preferred candidate for the left wing as a back-up and competitor for Luis Díaz. Gordon has been informed. Concrete talks have already taken place, though the clubs are not yet in contact. #NUFC want to keep him.’

And now Plettenberg is back again to reveal that Bayern Munich have now ‘presented’ Gordon’s team with ‘concrete figures’ ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Despite interest from other top clubs, FC Bayern have now presented Anthony #Gordon and his camp with concrete figures. Gordon could sign a five-year contract at Bayern.

‘The main issue remains an agreement with Newcastle – not with the player. Bayern have clear limits. Eberl/Freund are therefore in talks with several candidates. #NUFC.’

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Sport journalist Carlos Monfort posted a video on X of Gordon’s agents visiting Barcelona and claimed that they were holding a ‘summit with Deco’.

He added: ‘The blaugrana sporting director met last Saturday with the agents of the British left winger. Option, for now, very complicated, although the player is highly regarded.’

💣 ¡CUMBRE DE DECO CON LOS AGENTES DE ANTHONY GORDON! El director deportivo azulgrana se reunió el pasado sábado con los agentes del extremo izquierdo británico. Opción, por ahora, muy complicada, aunque el jugador gusta mucho, como ha avanzado @alexpintanel. + info en @sport. pic.twitter.com/iJoQFa22DR — Carlos Monfort (@monfortcarlos) May 4, 2026

Anthony Gordon’s ‘preferred destination would be Bayern Munich’

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Bayern Munich is Gordon’s “preferred destination” over Liverpool and other Premier League clubs.

Brown told Football Insider: “Bayern Munich would be a very good destination for Gordon.

“Out of all of the clubs interested, like Liverpool and Chelsea, his preferred destination would be Bayern Munich, it seems that’s the one he wants.

“He would do well in German football, and it would allow him to take that step away from the pressure and focus on him in the Premier League.

“The pace of the game is slower as well, which might suit him and allow him to find a bit of consistency.

“His performances for Newcastle and England have been up and down, so going over to Germany is a real possibility for him.

“He’ll already know players in the squad, Harry Kane for example with England, so that won’t be a problem for him adapting to the change.”

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