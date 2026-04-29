Liverpool have no interest in signing Anthony Gordon this summer but the Newcastle United star could help them in their pursuit of another player, according to reports.

The Reds are reportedly looking to sign at least one new winger in the summer transfer window with improvements needed on both wings at Liverpool.

Performances under Arne Slot have been disappointing this season with several of their best players dropping their levels in the Premier League this season.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and some of their other top stars have underwhelmed with the defending Premier League champions currently fourth.

Salah has already announced his decision to depart Anfield at the end of the season with the timing seeming appropriate for all parties.

Newcastle winger Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool after reports claimed in June 2024 that there was a deal agreed for the England international to join the Reds for £75m, with Joe Gomez heading the other way in a £45m deal.

READ: Ten Premier League transfer mistakes from 2025 that need fixing in 2026

The Magpies eventually backed out of the deal but there were rumours that Gordon had already had his head turned and now there are claims he is likely to move on this summer.

But it is unlikely that Gordon will end up at Liverpool with The Athletic claiming that the Reds ‘have no plans to revive that interest this summer’.

The Athletic has also confirmed Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Gordon, despite having Luis Diaz in their starting XI, and he could indirectly help Liverpool sign top target Yan Diomande.

The report adds:

‘Bayern are keen to sign another wide player this summer, and Gordon is high among their options. Yan Diomande, RB Leipzig’s 19-year-old winger, is Bayern’s top target, but the likely cost is expected to prove prohibitive, which is why Gordon has been actively explored as an alternative. ‘The England international has a number of admirers in the Bayern hierarchy, and the German giants believe they can lure Gordon to join Harry Kane in Munich.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool choose superstar goalkeeper to replace Alisson – it’s not Mamardashvili

* Liverpool: Salah tipped to make transfer announcement ‘in days’ as Reds ‘could agree early-summer deal’

* Liverpool now ‘assessing’ €35m Dutch star after Arne Slot tells Richard Hughes to sign him



Salah replacement has already been ‘approved’ by Liverpool

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that a deal for Diomande had been ‘approved’ by all the major decision-makers at Liverpool as they look to bring the RB Leipzig winger to Anfield.

Plettenberg wrote: ‘Yan Diomande is now Liverpool’s top target to replace Mo Salah, with the move approved by all #LFC decision-makers.

‘Concrete talks are ongoing with his new representatives at Roc Nation Sports, although no agreement has been reached yet and the clubs have not entered negotiations.

‘RB Leipzig are keen to adjust his salary and extend his contract. PSG, led by Luis Campos, are also in the race and have already held a meeting with his agents.’