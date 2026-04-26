Scottish Premiership side Rangers have “discussed” the potential signing of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to club consultant Stig Inge Bjornebye.

The Reds announced last month that this will be his last season at Anfield before he departs for a new challenge in the summer after nine years with Liverpool.

Salah has not hit the heights of last season at Liverpool this term and it seems like a natural ending to his astonishingly successful time at Anfield.

The Egypt international has scored 257 goals in 440 matches for Liverpool and will go down as one of the best players in the club’s history.

There have been many rumours about where Salah could end up next season with Major League Soccer, Saudi Arabia and Italy some of the potential landing grounds.

And Rangers consultant Bjornebye, who used to play for Liverpool, has revealed Salah’s potential transfer has been discussed at Ibrox.

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Bjornebye said on an Egyptian TV channel: “I don’t know what Mo’s plans are – we discussed it at work today as well, as I’m an advisor to Rangers.

“We discussed where he’ll go and so on.”

But Bjornebye added: “But I think most people are grateful for what he’s done for Liverpool.

“He is a true legend at Liverpool and has achieved a remarkable legacy for a great club. He has delivered exceptional results for them over many seasons.

“There were some heated discussions about his situation last year, but the matter has been resolved and he has remained loyal to Liverpool.

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“I think most people can accept that he has given the club many great years and now wants to seize a new opportunity, perhaps embarking on another adventure.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot fears that Salah’s career at Anfield could be over after the Egyptian picked up a hamstring injury in their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

When asked if Salah had a chance of appearing in any of Liverpool’s final four matches of the season, Slot replied: “We don’t know. That is the best answer I can give.

“There might be a chance but we simply don’t know. What we do know is that the season is over in four or five weeks so there are not a lot of games and we have to wait and see how.

“But Mo has taken such good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover. Let’s hope for the best.”

Slot added: “Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season.

“It’s too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is.”